Expansion, renovation would double Omaha's Child Saving Institute building

A $46 million expansion and renovation project at Omaha's Child Saving Institute will let the nonprofit expand three existing programs and add another to better serve area children.

The Child Saving Institute is more than halfway to its fundraising goal for the project, which would see its existing building near 46th and Dodge Streets nearly double in size.

The change would expand programming for early childhood education, pediatric and adolescent therapy and an emergency shelter. It would add supportive early education.

"The pandemic has maybe put a little bit of a flashlight on the needs of those in the community," said Jaymes Sime, president and CEO of the Child Saving Institute. "We're excited to be able to expand our capacity to provide those services to the community."

The Child Saving Institute offers 15 programs and serves more than 2,500 children and their families.

Sime said officials expect the expansion to allow them to serve more than 3,000 children and families annually. The programs being expanded also serve children's longer-term needs. If children are enrolled in early education programming, they may stick with the program for five years. Children using therapy services may be enrolled for months at a time.

"The types of programs we're expanding aren't one touch," Sime said. "That's how we can create the impact we intend."

Previously, a developer planned apartments on a lot west of the existing building. But the plans were scrapped. The Child Saving Institute purchased that property for $1.85 million in 2019 and will put employee parking there.

A lot to the east, acquired in 2021, will accommodate an addition to the current building. The addition will house the organization's emergency shelter, new classrooms, therapy services, offices and a conference room.

Programs being expanded:

Early childhood education

The Child Saving Institute has offered early childhood education services for 50 years, Sime said.

The expansion would add four classrooms to the first floor of the building, increasing capacity by 25%.

Pediatric and adolescent therapy

Child Saving Institute provided therapy services for about 400 children and teens in 2021, Sime said. The organization typically has a wait list of more than 150 patients seeking care.

Expanding therapy offerings will allow the organization to serve between 800 and 1,000, he said.

Officials have had to get creative, turning closets or small meeting rooms into offices to accommodate additional therapists. Offices were scattered on both floors of the building.

"It's OK as a short-term solution, but really it's created a fragmented program that exists throughout our building," Sime said.

Plans call for a private area to check in for appointments and a separate waiting room. Offices will be soundproof and big enough for therapists to conduct "play" therapy.

Emergency shelter

The organization's current shelter is licensed to care for 12 youths, but it has only nine bedrooms. If the children coming into the shelter are siblings, that setup works, Sime said, but it doesn't if the children aren't related. Each child needs his or her own space.

The renovated shelter will have 16 bedrooms and additional spaces for recreation and education.

The new program:

Supportive early education

The organization will add a supportive early education program for children with behavioral issues related to trauma, Sime said. Two classrooms that each can accommodate up to 16 children will be added.

Activities, including speech or occupational therapy, will be offered to help address trauma and build trusting relationships with adults and peers.

Officials still are raising money for the project. Sime said they're more than 60% toward the $46 million goal. Once they pass the 80% threshold, he said, they can break ground on the project. He estimated starting on the west parking lot in the spring.

At some point, every part of the existing building will undergo updates, including new carpet, fresh paint and LED lighting. While work may cause occasional disruptions to traffic flow, all services will go on as usual, Sime said.

"We can't vacate the building and say, 'Renovate it and we'll see you in four or five months.'" The construction plan will allow for current programs to continue, Sime said.

The expanded programming can offer a glimmer of hope to families seeking services, Sime said. But it's going to take work from other providers and nonprofits to fully address the needs of the larger community.

"To ask one agency or one provider to do that on their own is an impossible task," Sime said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022