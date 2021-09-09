Experts say understanding of terrorism and threats has evolved since 9/11

It almost never works out. In the event they’re not killed or arrested, Hughes said most return disenchanted. Investigations often hang over their heads. Hughes said there are about 1,000 active investigations — including at least one in every state — relating to the Islamic State.

In addition, Hughes said there are about 2,500 active investigations into domestic terrorism. Domestic terrorists encompass a wide range of ideologies, including White supremacism and neo-Nazism. Recent examples of domestic terrorism include the Jan. 6 storming of the United States Capitol.

In late June, John Cohen, the Department of Homeland Security’s counterterrorism coordinator, told attendees at a virtual UNO conference that the current homegrown extremism challenge is as tough of a terrorism challenge as the United States has ever faced.

It’s the mission of the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center (NCITE) to stay one step ahead of the terrorists whether they be foreign or domestic.

Gina Ligon has headed the center since UNO got a 10-year, $36.5 million federal grant to launch the center last year. The center encompasses more than 50 researchers in multiple academic areas at 18 universities across the country, all of whom research violent extremism and how to stop it.