Experts say understanding of terrorism and threats has evolved since 9/11

Twenty years.
That’s how long it’s been since the United States suffered its deadliest attack this century at the hands of terrorists. Compared to now, little was known among intelligence officials about what made a person become radicalized.
The loss of nearly 3,000 lives on Sept. 11, 2001, sparked new ways of thinking of how to combat extremism and stop terrorists before they even get started.
What makes a terrorist? It’s impossible to say, according to Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the George Washington University Program on Extremism.
“There is no kind of rhyme or reason,” Hughes said at a Tuesday night forum held at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Terrorists, he said, come from a diverse set of backgrounds. Rich and poor, young and old, stable and unstable upbringings.
A potential commonality is that people who join groups such as the Islamic State or al-Qaida generally felt their lives lacked meaning.
“There’s a general sense of wanting to be something bigger — however wrong that worldview is,” Hughes told The World-Herald. “Of course, there are going to be people in a group who just want to watch the world burn ... but there’s a subset of people who are generally loners or underachievers in life who thought they could get a higher status by going to a terrorist organization.”
It almost never works out. In the event they’re not killed or arrested, Hughes said most return disenchanted. Investigations often hang over their heads. Hughes said there are about 1,000 active investigations — including at least one in every state — relating to the Islamic State.
In addition, Hughes said there are about 2,500 active investigations into domestic terrorism. Domestic terrorists encompass a wide range of ideologies, including White supremacism and neo-Nazism. Recent examples of domestic terrorism include the Jan. 6 storming of the United States Capitol.
In late June, John Cohen, the Department of Homeland Security’s counterterrorism coordinator, told attendees at a virtual UNO conference that the current homegrown extremism challenge is as tough of a terrorism challenge as the United States has ever faced.
It’s the mission of the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center (NCITE) to stay one step ahead of the terrorists whether they be foreign or domestic.
Gina Ligon has headed the center since UNO got a 10-year, $36.5 million federal grant to launch the center last year. The center encompasses more than 50 researchers in multiple academic areas at 18 universities across the country, all of whom research violent extremism and how to stop it.
Ligon, who is also a UNO professor of collaboration science and management, seeks to recruit people from different backgrounds to capture a full picture and identify patterns that would otherwise get overlooked. People involved in the program include those with training in the areas of criminology, business, computer science and journalism among many other fields.
“I’m a psychologist. If I only look at the psychology of the actors, I’m going to miss something,” Ligon said. “Terrorism is such a complex issue that it takes a lot of different backgrounds to be able to study it in a way that gives justice to it.”
The level of collaboration exhibited by NCITE with students and professionals in multiple fields is one thing United States federal agencies have drastically improved upon since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to Philip Lenz, the assistant special agent in charge at the Omaha FBI field office. The lack of cooperation between agencies was cited by the 9/11 Commission as an intelligence failure leading up to the attacks.
Now, Lenz indicated it’s unheard of for any federal intelligence agency to go at it alone.
“We don’t do anything by ourselves,” he said. “In everything we do, we work with other partners and other federal agencies.”