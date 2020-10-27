Expiration of Omaha's mask mandate could be tied to coronavirus cases, positivity rate

Omaha's mask mandate could remain in place until local coronavirus cases have significantly decreased under a proposal before the City Council on Tuesday.

Councilman Ben Gray has introduced an amendment that calls for the city's indoor mask requirement to expire when cases hit two benchmarks: a 5% or lower positivity rate for two consecutive weekly reporting periods; and 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average for two consecutive weeks.

Both metrics would apply to tests and cases within all Omaha ZIP codes and would be calculated by Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, the amendment states.

The mandate's expiration would no longer be tied to a specific date under Gray's amendment. The council has been extending the mask mandate on a month-to-month basis. The current expiration date is Nov. 24.

The original proposal before the council is to extend the requirement to Dec. 29.

As of Sunday, the county was reporting about 39.8 cases per 100,000 people, according to a World-Herald analysis. The last time cases were below 10 was near May 1.