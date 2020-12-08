Explosion and fire kills 1, leaves 2 critically injured near 51st and M Streets

A house explosion Tuesday morning near 51st and M Streets killed one person and critically injured two others.

The explosion and fire were reported just before 8:15 a.m. The blast, which occurred at 4810 S. 51st St., could be heard from blocks away, and smoke from the resulting fire was visible from more than a mile away. Debris from the blast was blown into neighboring trees, and some debris reportedly was found near 45th and Center Streets.

Melanie Grabowski, who lives down 51st Street from the house that exploded, said, "I just got back in the house from walking the dog when I heard a massive boom, and my house shook. I looked outside and I saw debris flying in the air."

Grabowski and her neighbors went outside and found a younger man sitting on the south side of what was left of the house that exploded. Grabowski said he was "completely charred. His clothes were burned off him."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neighbors wrapped the young man in some blankets, Grabowski said, and two men picked him up and carried him across the street from the remains of the house.

"He was totally out of it — in shock," she said.

Grabowski said she would wave to the people who live in the house and said she had spoken to the woman who lives there. "She was very nice," she said.