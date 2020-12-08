Explosion and fire kills 2, leaves 2 critically injured near 51st and M Streets

A house explosion Tuesday morning near 51st and M Streets killed two people and critically injured two others.
The explosion and resulting fire were reported just before 8:15 a.m. The blast, which occurred at 4810 S. 51st St., could be heard from blocks away, and smoke from the resulting fire was visible from more than a mile away. Debris from the blast was blown into neighboring trees. Omaha firefighter crews found one dog who died at the scene of the blast and helped another dog with oxygen.
Melanie Grabowski, who lives down 51st Street from the house that exploded, said, "I just got back in the house from walking the dog when I heard a massive boom, and my house shook. I looked outside and I saw debris flying in the air."
Grabowski and her neighbors went outside and found a younger man sitting on the south side of what was left of the house that exploded. Grabowski said he was "completely charred. His clothes were burned off him."
Neighbors wrapped the young man in some blankets, Grabowski said, and two men picked him up and carried him across the street from the remains of the house.
"He was totally out of it — in shock," she said.
Grabowski said she would wave to the people who live in the house and said she had spoken to the woman who lives there. "She was very nice," she said.
Grabowski said one of her windows cracked from the explosion. A neighbor who lives on South 50th Street said her basement window shattered. A person who lives near 46th and T Streets said it sounded as if the blast had occurred next door.
In addition to the house that was leveled, the houses to the north and south sides of the home suffered heavy fire damage, said Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.
Fire investigators still are working to determine the cause of the blast and fire, he said.
Utilities have been shut off to the home and the houses around it.
The Omaha Police Department will investigate the death, as is protocol, Fitzpatrick said.
Police, fire and utility crews will be at the scene for the rest of the day to put out hot spots and continue the investigation, he said.
It’s not yet clear whether the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak, said Tracey Christensen, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Utilities District. MUD crews were called to the scene after the blast was reported, she said, but it’s not yet known whether anyone had called in about smelling natural gas.
