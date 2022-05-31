Explosions, thick smoke and unruly crowds during chemical plant fire near downtown Omaha

RPaul Brown had just arrived home Monday evening after visiting his parents' graves for Memorial Day when he heard a large explosion from the direction of a nearby industrial area south of downtown Omaha.

"Boom!" Brown said. "It shook the house."

Two more heavy booms followed in rapid succession after the first at about 6:30 p.m., then a series of smaller booms, Brown said. His wife wondered if some partying neighbors were shooting fireworks, but Brown's suspicions that the trouble was at a chemical plant two blocks away were soon confirmed.

Black smoke soon billowed above the neighborhood and downtown Omaha, sirens wailed and hordes of gawkers flocked into the surrounding streets, railroad tracks and peoples' yards as a chemical-fueled fire tore through the Nox-Crete Inc. warehouse at 1415 S. 20th St.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the three-alarm blaze. Omaha firefighters, initially trying to battle the blaze inside the warehouse, quickly realized that the fire was too dangerous and the building unstable and fell back to pour water on the fire from outside. The building, valued at $456,200, is a total loss, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said.

An automatic fire alarm at Nox-Crete alerted firefighters shortly before 7 p.m. Nobody was at the warehouse at the time, Fitzpatrick said. The fire quickly accelerated to a three-alarm blaze. At its peak, 50 Omaha Fire Department personnel, four aerial trucks and eight fire engines were deployed in fighting the fire, with two medic units also on the scene, Fitzpatrick said.

The department's Foam Task Force was also deployed, pouring fire-suppressing foam on the blaze.

"Some of the chemicals sometimes don't really go out very well with the water," Fitzpatrick said. "Foam kind of acts to kind of smother the vapors of it."

The warehouse, east of 20th Street, is squeezed between two sets of railroad tracks, and lies below a steep embankment from a residential neighborhood. Firefighters couldn't get close to the fire to fight it, as it kept burning east away from where they could station themselves beside 20th Street. But it helped when, with the rail lines closed, Union Pacific Railroad personnel helped the Fire Department get a firetruck onto the tracks above to pour water down about midnight, Fitzpatrick said.

The fire was suppressed enough to go down to a two-alarm status at about 11 p.m. Monday. By 1 a.m. Tuesday, the department was down to two engines and two ladder trucks at the scene. By 6 a.m., the fire had been reduced to a few hot spots and only two units remained.

"With how big this fire was, our aerial operations were the biggest factor," Fitzpatrick said.

"Some of our new newer aerial ladders have a high remote control nozzle," he said. "We don't even have to put firefighters up at the tip."

The department used one of those remote control aerials.

Hundreds of people swarmed as close as they could get to watch and photograph the fire. Fitzpatrick estimated that early in the blaze, about 150 to 200 people were crowded about two blocks away near Jones Automotive. He said he was talking with a police officer about moving the onlookers back when there was an explosion and something in the fire flew about 50 feet up in the air.

They pushed the crowd back.

Omaha police evacuated neighborhoods from 13th to 20th Streets and Leavenworth to Martha Streets as smoke created a hazard in the area, although interviews Tuesday with people who live nearby indicated that many people did not leave their homes.

Neighbors above the fire to the east described a chaotic scene in which throngs of cars and more than 100 people on foot crowded the street and private yards to watch the fire. Some gawkers even ventured onto the railroad tracks into the acrid black smoke to get close-up views and videos.

The chaos led to arguments between residents and onlookers, including one that reportedly led to a neighbor firing a gun into the ground during a dispute over a man trespassing on her father's yard. Police eventually arrived, the evacuation was ordered and much of the crowd dispersed about 11 or 11:30 p.m., neighbors said.

Mariela Hernandez and her children, who live due east from the fire scene, watched in fear as smoke billowed above and, for a time, embers rained on their roof and driveway.

"Little parts of the fire were coming here, and we were scared the house was going to get on fire," Hernandez said.

But the embers went out as they fell, said her son, Kevin. The family got the evacuation notice on his phone, but decided to stay, in part because the heavy traffic would have made it hard to get out, they said.

Brown did evacuate, along with his wife and their 20-year-old Chihuahua, Munchkin. His son and brother came and got him Monday night.

"They made me go, because I'm an old geezer, I guess," said Brown, who has lived in the house for 73 of his 75 years.

The Columbus Community Center at 1523 S. 24th St. opened as a shelter for evacuees. Fitzpatrick said about 15 people went to the shelter. The evacuation was lifted early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska Regional Poison Center sent a notice to Omaha-area emergency departments about the Nox-Crete plant fire. "It is unknown what chemicals were involved," the notice read. "Some of the chemicals may contain hydrocarbons which can cause respiratory irritation if inhaled and possibly (central nervous system) depression."

So far, the notice reads, the poison center had been contacted by one person with an indirect exposure who was experiencing dizziness. Emergency departments were asked to contact the poison center if they see any affected patients.

Douglas County's main air quality monitor near 41st and Pacific Streets didn't pick up the smoke Monday night because the wind was blowing the wrong way, a county official said Tuesday.

At the height of the fire, more than 2,380 OPPD customers between Leavenworth to Grover and from Ninth to 26th Streets were without power. Power had been restored to most of the customers by midnight and to all customers overnight.

MUD, OPPD, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Railroads assisted at the scene. For a time, trains were halted in the area.

Nox-Crete, according to its website, produces chemicals to keeping concrete from sticking to tools and forms. Its product line also includes bond breakers, liquid floor hardeners, joint fillers, sealing compounds and water repellents.

World-Herald staff writer Courtney Brummer-Clark contributed to this report.

Kevin Cole Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news.

Molly Ashford