Extensive fire damage to southwest Omaha home blamed on discarded embers

Discarded embers caused a fire Monday night that displaced the occupants of a southwest Omaha home.

The occupants of the house near 167th Street and West Center Road were alerted to the fire by neighbors about 11:30 p.m., an Omaha Fire Department spokesman said. All occupants of the single-family dwelling escaped unharmed.

Fire crews arrived and found heavy flames at the rear of the home, disrupting electrical service.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was the unintentional result of discarded embers or ash.

Damage to the home, valued at $207,000, was estimated at $75,000. Investigators said $11,000 worth of contents also was lost.

