Exterior lights now shine at Steelhouse Omaha venue

Steelhouse Omaha sign provided.JPG

The exterior signs at Steelhouse Omaha are now. The new downtown venue is scheduled to open May 12. 

 OMAHA PERFORMING ARTS

The new facility will sit on the green lawn space between Dodge and Douglas Streets. Omaha Performing Arts said it will fill the need for additional rehearsal, workroom and classroom space.

Steelhouse Omaha was one step closer to welcoming guests Monday night when signs on the north and south side of the building lit up for the first time. 

Omaha Performing Arts' new venue at 11th and Dodge Streets has been under construction since May 2021. It is set to open on May 12.  

Steelhouse will hold up to 3,000 people, which will offer a midrange concert venue for shows too large for the Orpheum Theater and too small for the CHI Health Center, according to a news release from Omaha Performing Arts.

The project was designed by Ennead Architects in partnership with local firm Holland Basham Architects.

The $104 million project is almost entirely donor-funded, though the City of Omaha contributed $1.1 million to the venue's creation.

Plans are also underway for a $103 million Center for Arts Engagement that will sit to the east of the Holland Center and is expected to round out Omaha Performing Arts' campus. 

