Exterior lights now shine at Steelhouse Omaha venue

Steelhouse Omaha was one step closer to welcoming guests Monday night when signs on the north and south side of the building lit up for the first time.

Omaha Performing Arts' new venue at 11th and Dodge Streets has been under construction since May 2021. It is set to open on May 12.

Steelhouse will hold up to 3,000 people, which will offer a midrange concert venue for shows too large for the Orpheum Theater and too small for the CHI Health Center, according to a news release from Omaha Performing Arts.

The project was designed by Ennead Architects in partnership with local firm Holland Basham Architects.

The $104 million project is almost entirely donor-funded, though the City of Omaha contributed $1.1 million to the venue's creation.

Plans are also underway for a $103 million Center for Arts Engagement that will sit to the east of the Holland Center and is expected to round out Omaha Performing Arts' campus.