Exterior lights now shine at Steelhouse Omaha venue

The new facility will sit on the green lawn space between Dodge and Douglas Streets. Omaha Performing Arts said it will fill the need for additional rehearsal, workroom and classroom space.
Steelhouse Omaha was one step closer to welcoming guests Monday night when signs on the north and south side of the building lit up for the first time.
Omaha Performing Arts' new venue at 11th and Dodge Streets has been under construction
since May 2021. It is set to open on May 12.
Steelhouse will hold up to 3,000 people, which will offer a midrange concert venue for shows too large for the Orpheum Theater and too small for the CHI Health Center, according to a news release from Omaha Performing Arts.
The project was designed by Ennead Architects in partnership with local firm Holland Basham Architects.
The $104 million project is almost entirely donor-funded, though the City of Omaha contributed $1.1 million to the venue's creation.
Plans are also underway for a $103 million Center for Arts Engagement that will sit to the east of the Holland Center and is expected to round out Omaha Performing Arts' campus.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2022
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates a sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is brought down by Indiana's Louis Moore (20) and Cam Jones (4) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdy fumbled the ball, and it was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mila Friedman, 4, is tossed in the air and caught by her dad, Sebastian Friedman, of Lincoln, while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Cameron Bothwell (99) smiles with teammates after his game-winning field goal in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, triplets Morgan, Maddie and Megan Moore wait for customers at Corn Crib Coffee. The coffee shop in a former corn crib is getting a lot of traction on social media.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
People hold their phones to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135 following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million on Friday, September 30, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.