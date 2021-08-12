Extra traffic, construction in Lincoln could affect Garth Brooks concertgoers

Concertgoers should be prepared for slowdowns as they drive around Lincoln on Saturday.

Officials are expecting more than 80,000 fans to take over Memorial Stadium during the 7 p.m. Garth Brooks concert. That could mean an additional 25,000 vehicles traveling to and from the stadium.

But construction is underway on several routes typically used by drivers to get to the stadium, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a Thursday press release.

Officials recommend the following routes for drivers:

For fans arriving on Interstate 80 from the west, take exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For fans arriving from the east, take exit 409 to U.S. Highway 6 (or Cornhusker Highway) or take exit 401 to south Interstate 180 into downtown Lincoln.

Because of construction, drivers should avoid West O Street from Sun Valley Boulevard and First Street, U.S. Highway 77 south of Lincoln in the Saltillo Road area and 27th Street exits off of Interstate 80.