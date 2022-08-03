Extreme heat may cause delays in Omaha garbage collection

Extreme heat could cause some staffing shortages that may affect Omaha's recycling and garbage collection efforts.
The Omaha Public Works Department said Wednesday that FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska is experiencing some unexpected staffing shortages due to the recent extreme heat. That means some areas of the city could see delays in services.
Residents should place carts out by 6 a.m. on their their normal collection day. If materials are not collected in their area, residents should leave any uncollected materials in place and report the miss to the solid waste hotline at 402-444-5328 after 7 p.m.
The collections of reported misses will resume the following day or later in the week. Residents can sign up for email notification of service delays related to weather by going to
join.wasteline.org. The solid waste website is www.wasteline.org and the Facebook page is www.facebook.com/wasteline.
Wednesday's high temperature in the Omaha area was forecast to reach the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. Eppley Airfield recorded a high temperature Tuesday of 100 degrees.
Photos: Platte River mostly dry near Columbus, Nebraska
A car heads south on the U.S. 81 bridge over a mostly dry Platte River south of Columbus on Thursday. Flows at Duncan, near Columbus, are less than 5 percent the typical amount for this time of year.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaren Frost picks up a fish from a puddle underneath the U.S. Highway 81 bridge south of Columbus on Thursday. Frost was hoping that by moving it to a deeper puddle, he could spare the fish from the fate of the one behind him.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick Soulliere and his daughter Kennedy, 11, take a break from four-wheeling in a mostly dry Platte River bed.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fish lay dying in a puddle underneath the Highway 81 bridge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A dead fish sits in the sand underneath the Highway 81 bridge south of Columbus, Nebraska on a mostly dry Platte River bed on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaren Frost carries a fish he rescued from a puddle underneath the Highway 81 bridge in a mostly dry Platte River south of Columbus, Nebraska on Thursday. Frost was hoping by moving it to a deeper puddle to the east, he could spare the fish.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaren Frost picks up a fish from a puddle underneath the Highway 81 bridge in a mostly dry Platte River south of Columbus, Nebraska on Thursday. Frost was hoping by moving it to a deeper puddle to the east, he could spare the fish.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking towards the north at a mostly dry Platte River bed underneath the Highway 81 bridge south of Columbus, Nebraska on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking towards the west at a mostly dry Platte River bed next to the Highway 81 bridge south of Columbus, Nebraska on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tire tracks and footprints cover the mostly dry Platte River bed near the Highway 81 bridge south of Columbus, Nebraska on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tire tracks cover the mostly dry Platte River bed near the Highway 81 bridge south of Columbus, Nebraska on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck heads north on the 81 bridge over a mostly dry Platte River south of Columbus, Nebraska on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking towards the west at a mostly dry Platte River bed next to the Highway 81 bridge south of Columbus, Nebraska on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind the Highway 81 bridge south of Columbus, Nebraska, on a mostly dry Platte River bed on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
