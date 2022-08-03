Extreme heat may cause delays in Omaha garbage collection

Extreme heat could cause some staffing shortages that may affect Omaha's recycling and garbage collection efforts.

The Omaha Public Works Department said Wednesday that FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska is experiencing some unexpected staffing shortages due to the recent extreme heat. That means some areas of the city could see delays in services.

Residents should place carts out by 6 a.m. on their their normal collection day. If materials are not collected in their area, residents should leave any uncollected materials in place and report the miss to the solid waste hotline at 402-444-5328 after 7 p.m.

The collections of reported misses will resume the following day or later in the week. Residents can sign up for email notification of service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org. The solid waste website is www.wasteline.org and the Facebook page is www.facebook.com/wasteline.

Wednesday's high temperature in the Omaha area was forecast to reach the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. Eppley Airfield recorded a high temperature Tuesday of 100 degrees.