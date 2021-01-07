Extremists consider Capitol raid a success, UNO counterterrorism expert says

The Trump-supporting extremist groups who led Wednesday's raid on the U.S. Capitol are pleased with the results and likely to plan more such activities in the future, said the leader of a new counterterrorism center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
"How they're portraying it on their channels is that this is a success," said Gina Ligon, co-founder of UNO's National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center. "I think you'll see more of this at the state level."
The center was established at UNO last year with a $36.5 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security and includes more than 50 academics at universities across the country.
The center's researchers routinely monitor the online communications of both foreign and domestic terror groups. Ligon said the Proud Boys, (a white-supremacist group) and the Oath Keepers (a far-right militia group) were both heavily involved in the raid. So were "accelerationist" groups, which believe in an imminent, apocalyptic race war, and are looking for signs that it has started.
"They were definitely part of inciting the violence," she said.
Ligon described what happened Wednesday as a "textbook" example of a social movement turning violent. The initial rally was a nonviolent protest, perfectly legal. She stressed that most of the people who attended the rally neither committed a crime nor intended to.
President Donald Trump's speech inflamed the crowd over his false claims of a "stolen" election, she said. He cited historical and biblical justifications for their grievances.
"Then he said, 'We're going to the Capitol,'" Ligon said, although he didn't go with them.
When the crowd reached the building where the House and Senate had convened to count the electoral votes, Ligon said, a few leaders from these organized groups led the crowd in lawless actions. Video of the beginning of the riot, posted Thursday on social media, shows the crowd knocking down portable barricades put up by the U.S. Capitol Police and beating some of them with clubs, chanting "U-S-A, U-S-A."
Then the mob moved toward the Capitol and broke in, scaling walls and climbing in through windows.
Ligon said the videos posted to social media — many by the rioters themselves — show them committing crimes.
"The people that were on video breaking the windows, brandishing weapons — those are all terrorist acts," she said.
Ligon said monitoring international terror groups' reaction is also important, because they can learn from the tactics pro-Trump extremists used to overcome the building's stunningly weak defenses.
"This is why centers like ours exist," Ligon said. "We have pretty good knowledge of groups like this. We know where to look to find out what they're talking about."