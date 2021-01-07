Extremists consider Capitol raid a success, UNO counterterrorism expert says

President Donald Trump's speech inflamed the crowd over his false claims of a "stolen" election, she said. He cited historical and biblical justifications for their grievances.

"Then he said, 'We're going to the Capitol,'" Ligon said, although he didn't go with them.

When the crowd reached the building where the House and Senate had convened to count the electoral votes, Ligon said, a few leaders from these organized groups led the crowd in lawless actions. Video of the beginning of the riot, posted Thursday on social media, shows the crowd knocking down portable barricades put up by the U.S. Capitol Police and beating some of them with clubs, chanting "U-S-A, U-S-A."

Then the mob moved toward the Capitol and broke in, scaling walls and climbing in through windows.

Ligon said the videos posted to social media — many by the rioters themselves — show them committing crimes.

"The people that were on video breaking the windows, brandishing weapons — those are all terrorist acts," she said.

Ligon said monitoring international terror groups' reaction is also important, because they can learn from the tactics pro-Trump extremists used to overcome the building's stunningly weak defenses.