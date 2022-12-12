Eye-catching bronze head sculpture by Omaha artist Jun Kaneko installed downtown

The sculpture of welded steel stands15 feet tall and is 6 feet wide at its base. It's one of five art pieces curated by the Kaneko art gallery for a sculpture garden in the soon-to-reopen Gene Leahy Mall.
The newest art piece in the Gene Leahy Mall packs a “wow factor.”
Installation started Monday on a bronze head sculpture by Omaha artist Jun Kaneko. The piece, which sits east of 10th Street, is hard to miss.
It weighs about 6,000 pounds and is 16 feet high by 9 feet wide.
Kaneko’s style is evident in the piece. It boasts a bright yellow face with other bold primary colors, geometric shapes and black and white stripes on the sides and back.
The sculpture has been in the works since April 2021. It was made at Artworks Foundry in Berkeley, California, and shipped to Omaha, said Susan Schonlau with Jun Kaneko Studio.
The sculpture, which has yet to be titled, is made of 103 bronze panels. It also includes stainless steel and granite.
Of the 16 stand-alone bronze head sculptures made by Kaneko, this is the largest.
The bronze head is one of eight art pieces in the newly renovated park, although it’s the first to sit in the part of the park that is east of 10th Street. The sculpture, made specifically for the park, was privately funded.
Park officials are happy to give a nod to a local artist, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks with the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.
“It’s very important for us on these projects to elevate as many local entities as we could,” Bassett said.
The bronze head overlooks the pond, which serves almost as a reflecting pool. The piece, like others in the park, is designed to withstand weather and public interaction, Bassett said.
“It’s a conversation piece,” and has a “wow factor,” she said.
The Gene Leahy Mall also features a sculpture garden. The north end of the park includes five sculptures that create a trail of public art. Those pieces will be rotated out of the garden after three years.
Two other sculptures — “
The Wind Sculpture“ and “Heritage” — are permanent.
MECA formed an art committee and has a partnership with Kaneko to choose pieces for the park. Bassett said they also work with the city’s Public Art Commission.
Installation of the bronze head was a slow process. Crews started work about 9 a.m. Monday. They worked through chilly temperatures and a light drizzle to prep the sculpture’s pedestal and hook the art piece onto a large crane.
By about noon, the piece was on its pedestal. Crews then fought a stiff breeze to undo thick plastic wrap that encased the head while it rode to the park on a large flatbed truck. Work was expected to wrap up Tuesday.
Photos: Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall through the years
Downtown Omaha - 1974
An aerial view of downtown Omaha on July 29, 1974, looking west from Eighth Street and the Jobbers Canyon area. The Central Park Mall would later take shape on the blocks east of the Woodmen Tower, seen near the top of the image.
ROBERT PASKACH COLLECTION/THE DURHAM MUSEUM
Central Park Mall - 1975
Aug. 12, 1975, World-Herald: “The former Omaha Typesetting Co. building at 1119 Douglas Street gained a final distinction Tuesday — it became the first building to be demolished in what will become the Central Park Mall.”
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1975
Aug. 28, 1975, World-Herald: "Demolition continues in the blocks planned for the Central Park Mall. ... This picture of the demolition was taken looking west from the north side of the street between Twelfth and Thirteenth Streets on Farnam Street."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1976
1976 PHOTO: Downtown Omaha was rapidly changing. The library was under construction as several blocks to the east were cleared for the Central Park Mall. The Woodman Insurance building is shown in the upper right hand corner.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1977
Speakers dedicate Central Park Mall as spectators look across the pool at them on June 3, 1977.
ED RATH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1977
People listen to the Ogden Edsl Band at Central Park Mall on July 5, 1977. The performance was the first in the 18-concert SumFun '77 series.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1977
1977: Children play in the fountains at the Central Park Mall.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1979
May 1979: Steel from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, arrived in Omaha to be installed as part of the 13th Street Bridge over the Central Park Mall.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1979
The 13th Street bridge of Central Park Mall under construction in August 1979.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1979
Dec. 28, 1979 World-Herald: "Work has started on the southern gateway to the Central Park Mall that is to serve as a symbolic connection between the mall and the Old Market business district."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
May 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Only two walls remain of the Pendleton Woolen Mills Building at Ninth and Douglas Streets as crews from Andersen Excavating Co. continue their work on the project. The Pendleton and the adjacent A.C. Nelson Building are being demolished for the city to make way for the final two blocks of the Central Park Mall."
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
Jan. 8, 1980 World-Herald: "This week's cold weather hasn't slowed demolition of buildings in the path of the Central Park Mall, City Planner Greg Peterson said. In this photograph, taken with camera pointed northeast from Ninth and Farnam Streets, the partially razed Carrier Air Conditioning Building is in the left foreground. The Henningsen Foods Building to the right of the Carrier structure has been leveled, and wood timbers from the Omaha Baker's Supply Building at far right are being stripped and recycled. Being razed this week, Peterson said, is the Canar Manufacturing Building in the right enter of the picture, site of a four-alarm fire last week. The Ford Storage Building remains untouched."
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
April 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Downtown visitors soon will be able to walk through a rebuilt slice of Omaha history. Two arches from the former Solo (Corey-McKenzie) Building at 12th and Farnam Streets have been blended back to back in the Central Park Mall on what was 11th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets. When plans were made to demolish the Solo Building, architect Gary Bowen suggested saving the arches."
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
Sept. 12, 1980 World-Herald: Work continues on the 13th Street bridge over the Central Park Mall downtown.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1980
Dec. 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Work is nearly done on the 13th Street Bridge over the Central Park Mall. City Planner Greg Peterson said the $1 million bridge should be open to traffic before Christmas. The bridge originally was to have been completed more than a year ago. After most construction was complete, engineers decided the bridge was unsafe and needed modification." Mark Lordemann sandblasts the concrete side of the bridge in this photo.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1981
From the March 19, 1981 World-Herald: Windmill idea spinning on downtown mall: Planners stand atop mound where windmills would be placed. ... "They would serve as an interesting sculptural form, and they would be functional, because they could be used to pump water," said Don Carter (second from right) of the firm Carter, Hull, Nishita and McCulley.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1981
April 10, 1981 World-Herald: "It takes a mighty bit of strength to lift, lug and set in place enough big rock blocks to make a retaining wall around the waterway in the Central Park Mall downtown. But laborer Bob Ring, left, and bricklayer Ron Mraz, employees of A. Borchman Sons Co., appreciate a little help from a crane in building the south wall. Once the water is let loose, the stones will do their job -- maintain a calm waterway instead of the Central Park Swamp."
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1981
Two slides near completion in the downtown Central Park Mall in August 1981.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1981
Oct. 27, 1981 World-Herald: "Workmen are completing a $100,000 pedestrian bridge in the Central Park Mall."
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1983
From the June 17, 1983 Morning World-Herald: "Central Park Mall ... Four blocks long with lagoon, waterfall and sandy play area. Plans call for it to be extended south two more blocks."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1984
Central Park Mall in January 1984.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1984
Tom Keritinger taking a break at the Central Park Mall in September 1984.
ROBERT TAYLOR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1984
Sept: 22, 1984: "'Heritage,' a statue of a pioneer family formally dedicated at the Central Park Mall Saturday morning, is a gift from the Mid-America Council of Boy Scouts."
KENNETH JARECKE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1984
May 10, 1984. "Making room for expansion: Another step involved with expansion of the Central Park Mall is taking place at private expense near Eighth and Douglas Streets east of the mall. Workmen from Anderson Excavating & Wrecking Co. are tearing down what used to be Burlington Northern Railroad freight houses, said Greg Peterson, city planner involved with downtown planning. He said the railroad is paying for the demolition. When completed, an area one block wise and three blocks long between Jackson and Farnam Streets will be available for future private development in what will be known as the Central Park East Project. The area will be set aside for residential and office use, Peterson said.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1986
The Santa Lucia Festival at Central Park Mall on Aug 12, 1986.
MEL EVANS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1988
April 24, 1988: "The Central Park Mall has become a showpiece of downtown Omaha."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central Park Mall - 1989
1989: Omaha’s Central Park Mall, with its lagoon, well manicured lawns and trees, is a pleasant place to stroll on a sunny day. Beyond the mall is a massive riverfront development project that became home to Union Pacific’s dispatch center and the future headquarters of Conagra.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 1998
The Gene Leahy Mall in 1998.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 1998
The Gene Leahy Mall in 1998.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2000
Gene Leahy Mall holiday Christmas lights in 2000.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2000
The "Heritage" statue by Herb Mignery is seen in 2000 at the Gene Leahy Mall.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2001
The First National Tower rises in May 2001 with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2003
Tara Maulsby, 6, of Omaha goes down a slide at the mall in December 2003.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2004
Downtown Omaha, including the Gene Leahy Mall, are seen from the east in August 2004.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2004
Downtown Omaha, including the Gene Leahy Mall, are seen from the east in August 2004.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2007
The Gene Leahy Mall in 2007.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2012
2012: A fall wind whips leaves near the arch on the Gene Leahy Mall.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2014
The Gene Leahy Mall is seen from above in April 2014.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2018
Logan Johnson of Omaha and Ian LaFollette of West Des Moines, Iowa, pose for a selfie at the Gene Leahy Mall on June 9, 2018.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Leahy Mall - 2018
Blake Welchert, 10, right, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, lands in the gravel while playing on the slides at the Gene Leahy Mall on June 7, 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
