Eye-catching bronze head sculpture by Omaha artist Jun Kaneko installed downtown

  • Updated
The sculpture of welded steel stands15 feet tall and is 6 feet wide at its base. It's one of five art pieces curated by the Kaneko art gallery for a sculpture garden in the soon-to-reopen Gene Leahy Mall.

The newest art piece in the Gene Leahy Mall packs a “wow factor.”

Installation started Monday on a bronze head sculpture by Omaha artist Jun Kaneko. The piece, which sits east of 10th Street, is hard to miss.

It weighs about 6,000 pounds and is 16 feet high by 9 feet wide.

Kaneko’s style is evident in the piece. It boasts a bright yellow face with other bold primary colors, geometric shapes and black and white stripes on the sides and back.

The sculpture has been in the works since April 2021. It was made at Artworks Foundry in Berkeley, California, and shipped to Omaha, said Susan Schonlau with Jun Kaneko Studio.

The sculpture, which has yet to be titled, is made of 103 bronze panels. It also includes stainless steel and granite.

Of the 16 stand-alone bronze head sculptures made by Kaneko, this is the largest.

The bronze head is one of eight art pieces in the newly renovated park, although it’s the first to sit in the part of the park that is east of 10th Street. The sculpture, made specifically for the park, was privately funded.

Park officials are happy to give a nod to a local artist, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks with the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.

“It’s very important for us on these projects to elevate as many local entities as we could,” Bassett said.

The bronze head overlooks the pond, which serves almost as a reflecting pool. The piece, like others in the park, is designed to withstand weather and public interaction, Bassett said.

“It’s a conversation piece,” and has a “wow factor,” she said.

The Gene Leahy Mall also features a sculpture garden. The north end of the park includes five sculptures that create a trail of public art. Those pieces will be rotated out of the garden after three years.

Two other sculptures — “The Wind Sculpture“ and “Heritage” — are permanent.

MECA formed an art committee and has a partnership with Kaneko to choose pieces for the park. Bassett said they also work with the city’s Public Art Commission.

Installation of the bronze head was a slow process. Crews started work about 9 a.m. Monday. They worked through chilly temperatures and a light drizzle to prep the sculpture’s pedestal and hook the art piece onto a large crane.

By about noon, the piece was on its pedestal. Crews then fought a stiff breeze to undo thick plastic wrap that encased the head while it rode to the park on a large flatbed truck. Work was expected to wrap up Tuesday.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

