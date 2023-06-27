The Fourth of July is Dr. Rao Chundury's least favorite holiday. Same goes for his children, Rishi, 14, and Reeya, 12.

It's not that the Chundurys aren't patriotic. But Rao Chundury is an oculoplastic and orbital surgeon with Nebraska Medicine's Truhlsen Eye Institute. Each year, he and other eye specialists treat eye injuries caused by fireworks.

"Fireworks injuries are the absolute worst injuries," he said.

Not only do they burn hot, at temperatures that can top 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, they are explosive, high-velocity projectiles.

His children wanted to do something about it. Last year, the family worked with Nebraska Medicine and other partners to offer free safety glasses to the public to raise awareness about eye safety in an effort to prevent fireworks-related eye injuries. The partners gave away about 1,500 pairs of glasses.

"This year, we wanted to make it bigger and better," Chundury said. Rishi and Reeya also wanted to be more involved.

The family created a nonprofit organization called Eye on July to promote eye safety. This year, they hope to give away 3,000 pairs of glasses, which were donated by the family's foundation. Rishi and Reeya also created a website, eyeonjuly.com.

Also helping to make the distribution possible, he said, is Dr. Ronald Krueger, professor and chairman of the eye institute.

Free safety glasses

The glasses will be available — one pair of the glasses per person, while supplies last — beginning Wednesday at several locations. Their addresses and hours:

Truhlsen Eye Institute, 3902 Leavenworth St., Monday through Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Truhlsen Eye Institute at Village Pointe Health Center, 110 N. 175th St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nebraska Medicine Health Centers & Immediate Care Clinics: Chalco, 8343 S 168th Ave.; Bellevue Health Center, 2510 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, Suite 200, Bellevue; Eagle Run, 3685 N. 129th St.; Midtown, 139 S. 40th St. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Ameritas also are making free safety glasses available — one pair per child while supplies last — to Omaha and Lincoln area families through July 3 at the following locations and times:

Children’s Optical Shop, 8534 Cass St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children’s Physicians, 2412 Cuming St., Suite 103, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to noon

Children’s Physicians and Children’s Urgent Care location at West Village Pointe, 110 N. 175th St. (Entrance D), Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lincoln Specialty Pediatric Clinic, 2121 S. 56th St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Preventing other injuries

Of course eyes aren't the only body part vulnerable to injuries from fireworks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that 11,500 people were treated for fireworks injuries in U.S. emergency rooms in 2021. An estimated 15% of those injuries involved eyes. Some 65% of all fireworks injuries occur in bystanders.

Dr. Emily Cantrell, a trauma surgeon with Nebraska Medicine, said the Fourth of July is also one of the busiest holidays for her and her colleagues, who likewise see injuries ranging from mild to severe.

"We want you to have fun and enjoy your holiday, but make smart decisions, please," she said.

She and the Omaha Fire Department offered general safety tips:

Know which fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Never use professional-grade fireworks.

Don't allow young children to use fireworks, including sparklers. Older children should be supervised by a responsible adult.

Don't use fireworks when impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Both those lighting fireworks and others in the vicinity should wear safety glasses, not just to protect from explosions but also from debris.

Don't hold lit fireworks. When using, stay away from other people and from houses or other structures. Don't point fireworks at people when igniting them.

If a firework fizzles, don't attempt to pick it up or relight it. Soak it with water and throw it away.

Keep a bucket of water or hose on hand in case of fire.

Soak spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Fireworks and dry conditions

Extremely dry conditions have prompted a burn ban in Douglas County.

Public fireworks displays will continue as scheduled, according to the Omaha Fire Department. Residents can use commercial fireworks, but only during the dates and times permitted by city code, specifically July 2 through July 4 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Omaha.

No burn permits will be issued during the ban, which applies primarily to open burns for which permits are required, such as brush piles and leaves. Residential fire pits can be used if they are:

Located at a single-family structure,

Only burning clean, dry wood,

Contained in an outdoor fireplace or an enclosed pit.

Fireworks allowed at only one state recreation area

Separately, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Monday that Fort Kearny State Recreation Area near Kearney will be the only state recreational area allowing fireworks use on the Fourth of July.

Signs at Fort Kearny will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked. Fireworks will be allowed only from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Pawnee, Branched Oak and Wagon Train state recreation areas, all in Lancaster County, will not permit fireworks due to “exceptional drought conditions,” according to the agency.

Clean up after fireworks

Fireworks contain lead, other heavy metals and chemicals that can leave behind residue harmful to harm people and wildlife. Proper cleanup helps prevent fireworks waste from entering storm drains, some of which flow to rivers and streams without being filtered or treated first.

In addition to soaking used or leftover fireworks in a bucket of water, sweep up all dust and debris and seal it in plastic bag and place the bag in the trash, away from buildings, according to Keep Omaha Beautiful.

After removing spent fireworks, flush water used for soaking down a toilet. Do not dump it in the street or in the grass.

Do not hose down the area, because it will wash debris into storm drains.

For more information, consult Keep Omaha Beautiful's fireworks cleanup guide on their website, keepomahabeautiful.org.

