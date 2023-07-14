The fairies of Armbrust Acres must find a new home.

Their garden near Zorinsky Lake is part of an area that soon will be cleared of trees, shrubs and other vegetation to give the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers better access to the park in case of emergencies such as a fire.

Thirty-foot-wide grass corridors on all sides of the west Omaha lake also will allow the corps to better monitor the borders of what the corps refers to as Papillion Creek Dam Site No. 18.

The work, which is being done in phases, is part of what the corps calls the boundary management and encroachment resolution. Many people had been using the areas along the boundary for personal use, including in the neighborhood of Armbrust Acres on the north side of Zorinsky.

“There are no exceptions, so they are going to be taking that fairy garden out,” said Les Robbins, president of the homeowners association.

It is considered an encroachment onto federal property, one of many that had cropped up before the corps began clearing a corridor along the 11 miles surrounding the lake. About 8 miles of corridor has been completed and planted.

In a letter sent to the homeowners association, natural resource specialist Kelsey Jolley said that no permission was given to build the fairy garden and that it must be cleared away by homeowners or the corps would do it.

“It just showed up on federal property,” she said.

The homeowners aren’t fighting the move, as they acknowledge that the land is federally owned. But many are disappointed to see the end of the garden so popular with neighborhood children.

Armbrust Acres resident Pat Lunders said the garden started almost by accident four years ago.

She would run through that area to access the lake. It had become a dumping ground, filled with garbage, tree limbs, trees, cans and bottles.

Her husband, Ralph, and brother Philip Cork hauled away five trailers of debris and started planting flowers there instead. There's iris from Pat Lunders' grandmother's garden, several types of hostas, lily of the valley, impatiens, begonias and daylilies. Large boulders they trucked in from South Dakota add interest to the shady landscape.

A neighbor asked whether she could add a fairy door to one of the trees, and that’s when that part of the garden took off. All kinds of fairy paraphernalia began magically appearing.

“We don’t know who puts the things down there,” Pat Lunders said. “People just bring things down and leave it, and he (Ralph) incorporates it.”

They didn’t realize it was Corps of Engineers land as they continued to make improvements to the 8x20 foot area. Ralph Lunders built benches and a fence and keeps the area neat. Free little library boxes were added, one for adults and one for children.

A wishing well, where visitors deposit their spare change, has raised more than $10,000 in the past three years for local charities. This year, funds will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“It is such a perfect place,” Pat Lunders said. “It’s shaded, very quiet and peaceful. I'll see a grandfather with a grandchild sitting there. It’s just the cutest thing.”

The Lunders bring everything in each winter, and they’ll do the same this August to meet the corps’ deadline.

Robbins said the homeowners association is discussing whether the garden could be moved to the neighborhood park nearby.

“It’s not going to be the same, but we’re going to do the best we can if it is the will of the people,” he said.

Several other residents living in the area have been more vocal about the loss of the many trees surrounding the lake.

Jolley said that many of those were volunteer species and that the 30-foot wide corridor isn’t as vast as some people imagine.

The seed mix being used to fill the maintenance corridor after vegetation removal is complete includes a mixture of native and hardy species that can withstand mowing, prevent erosion and handle equipment being driven across it.

The species include Nebraska Switchgrass, Western Wheat Grass, Red Top, Orchardgrass and Timothy. Annual rye or common oats are used as cover crops to establish quickly while allowing the other species time to grow.

The corridor will be cut by the City of Omaha only three or four times a year, giving the area a more native prairie look.

“There is still a quite dense forest out there,” Jolley said. “It’s still a healthy ecosystem and quite a bit of habitat.”

Pat Lunders said she understands that it is federal property and there can be no exceptions, even for whimsical fairy gardens.

“We would like not to have to move it,” she said. “We’re all sad about it.”

Photos: Fairy garden at Omaha's Zorinsky Lake