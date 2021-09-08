Fall armyworms have arrived in bigger numbers in Nebraska, and can quickly destroy your lawn

Staff at the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties office have gotten calls or emails from residents in Douglas, Sarpy and surrounding counties in the past week.

“I think until you actually see the damage you are probably unaware of this pest,” said John Fech, a turf expert for the extension office. “Once you see your yard turning brown, you are going to say, ‘Holy cow.’ ”

Fech said it’s an invasion he’s seen twice since starting his job in 1981.

The insects arrive as moths and lay eggs in fuzzy white masses that can include up to 200 caterpillars. They are thin and most commonly black and gray and can grow to 1¼ inches.

“They are quite gregarious,” Fech said. “You are going to see a lot of them. You have to get down on hands and knees and brush the grass to see them. But they will be there.”

The quickest way to rid yourself of the problem is to inspect siding, lawn furniture and garden features like yard gnomes or trampolines for the egg clusters. If you find some, wipe them up with a paper towel or napkin and discard in the garbage.

The eggs take only two to five days to hatch into the grass-eating caterpillars.