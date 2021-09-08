Fall armyworms have arrived in bigger numbers in Nebraska, and can quickly destroy your lawn

The emails started arriving over the weekend, many with the word "eggs" followed by question marks in the subject line.
Then Nebraska Extension entomologist Jody Green noticed several egg clusters on her west Omaha house and deck posts.
“We were hoping we weren’t going to get this outbreak that much of the southern and eastern U.S. are getting,” Green said.
Fall armyworm moths have migrated north into Nebraska and the damage they do to your lawn can be devastating.
In one of the biggest outbreaks across the United States in 40 years, armyworms are feasting on large swaths of turf grass, leaving brown and dead lawns behind them. They can also hit grasses such as alfalfa, so it’s not just an urban problem.
“You’ll see a line where they are feeding between healthy and dead grass, and the line progressively moves like an army,” Green said. “They are moving into turf and eating everything they encounter.”
Green said fall armyworms overwinter in the gulf states and travel as far north as Canada. They regularly make it to the Midwest, but not usually in such high numbers.
But this year, a cool wet spring followed by warm humid weather and warm heavy rain has kept their predators down and allowed them to run rampant.
Staff at the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties office have gotten calls or emails from residents in Douglas, Sarpy and surrounding counties in the past week.
“I think until you actually see the damage you are probably unaware of this pest,” said John Fech, a turf expert for the extension office. “Once you see your yard turning brown, you are going to say, ‘Holy cow.’ ”
Fech said it’s an invasion he’s seen twice since starting his job in 1981.
The insects arrive as moths and lay eggs in fuzzy white masses that can include up to 200 caterpillars. They are thin and most commonly black and gray and can grow to 1¼ inches.
“They are quite gregarious,” Fech said. “You are going to see a lot of them. You have to get down on hands and knees and brush the grass to see them. But they will be there.”
The quickest way to rid yourself of the problem is to inspect siding, lawn furniture and garden features like yard gnomes or trampolines for the egg clusters. If you find some, wipe them up with a paper towel or napkin and discard in the garbage.
The eggs take only two to five days to hatch into the grass-eating caterpillars.
If your lawn is Kentucky bluegrass and has extensive damage, Fech said, you can take a minimalist approach because the underground rhizomes will regrow in the spring. However, you might still want to intervene this fall.
If you have perennial rye grass, tall fescue or a mix of both, extension staff are recommending that homeowners treat the lawn and/or reseed.
"If their yard is over 10 years old, a lot of folks will have a mix of grass species,” Fech said. “On the other hand, 80% of new lawns are sodded with tall fescue and susceptible to long-term damage.”
The good news is, Green said, that the armyworms will die with the first frost. But she is recommending that everyone share the news of the infestation, so that homeowners can take action before armyworms begin their destructive path through the turf.
“Let’s just hope it’s kind of isolated and scattered and not a problem,” Fech said. “It’s not something that’s fun.”
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh