Falling tree in Council Bluffs pins driver inside vehicle

A tree fell on two vehicles Tuesday morning near downtown Council Bluffs, causing minor injuries to those inside the vehicles and pinning one driver inside for over 30 minutes.

The incident occurred about 8:45 a.m. near Stahl and Madison Avenues, according to a Council Bluffs Police Department spokesman. First responders found a large tree had split near its base, with a large portion of it falling across Madison Avenue.

The tree landed on top of two passing vehicles, a southbound sedan and a northbound pickup truck. Three adults and a juvenile in the sedan were able to get out of their vehicle, with one person reporting minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was pinned inside the pickup for 30 to 40 minutes while rescue crews worked to remove the tree, the police spokesman said. The driver of the pickup, who was conscious and talking, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Traffic on South 1st Street and Madison Avenue was rerouted for about two hours.