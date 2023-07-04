At Ralston’s 63rd annual Independence Day Parade, there were plenty of things designed to catch the eye or ear.

Firetrucks, Chevrolet Corvettes, local school bands and teams, the Shriners and many more paraded through Ralston on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite all the spectacular exhibits, the real draw of the parade is much simpler. People go to Ralston’s parade and the city's other Fourth of July activities because of the joy and togetherness it creates. That joy and togetherness keep people coming back year after year.

Janet Law of Council Bluffs has been coming to Ralston’s parade for nearly four decades. She wasn't the only longtime returner, as both Tracy Barrett of Ralston and Ozzie Smith of Bellevue have attended for more than 20 years.

Each person has their own reason for returning to the parade. For Smith, that reason is family. While his children, 7-year-old Amiaya and 6-year-old Omari, are relative newcomers to the parade, the eldest Smith has much more emotional stock in attending.

“It’s tradition to see the parade and then go to a family barbecue after,” Smith said. “I’ve been coming for about 20 years.”

Amiaya and Omari both saw the parade as a great opportunity to stock up on candy and bubble gum. As soon as the first float with candy came by, both children raced for the street, candy bags in hand.

While the children’s excitement was palpable, their father was nearly as excited, though for a different reason. He’s able to continue a childhood tradition by taking his own kids to this parade, which Smith said “means everything to me.”

For Barrett, the parade was even more of a family affair. She watched from a large tent alongside “all my kids … and then my nephew, my sister, my sister-in-law, and my (other) nephew.”

The parade is a key part of Barrett’s Fourth of July celebration each year. While not all of her family members are from Ralston, most of them don't mind making the journey. Barrett says that journey is kind of a tradition, because she lives “right down here, and I always throw the party.”

Logan Malmberg, who lives in west Omaha, was another attendee whose family plays a key role in his holiday celebration.

“The kids love to see the parade and see all the things and get candy,” Malmberg said. “Making my kids happy is what makes me happy.”

The happiness wasn't limited to kids and tended to be found almost everywhere one looked at the parade.

Dave Widger, a Vietnam War veteran from Council Bluffs, has attended the Ralston parade for “probably five years.” When asked whether there was any particular reason he chose Ralston’s parade, Widger said it was simple.

“Everybody seems to be in a patriotic mood. Everybody’s friendly,” Widger said. “This country still has patriots, people that love America and don’t want to see it fail.”

Barrett also could sense the positivity at every corner.

“I like the atmosphere,” Barrett said as a float rolled by. “It’s nothing but happy.”

The parade has something to offer everyone. For Law, it’s “the high school bands, and the Shriners are always fun.”

Adrian Davis, from Bellevue, particularly enjoyed the collection of cars cruising down the street midway through the parade, saying that “hearing the (engine) noise is pretty cool.” But he said his favorite part is “probably just seeing the floats driving by.”

Malmberg offered similar sentiments, saying that for him, the parade’s main attraction is “seeing all the different stuff that the town has to offer.”

And Ralston certainly had a lot to offer for the attendees. Whether it was the bands, the dance troupes, the Shriners in their go-karts, local radio stations playing some music samples or firetrucks from all over the area, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Widger probably put it best:

“This is everything a parade should be.”

