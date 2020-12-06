Family Festival saddles up, goes mobile this year to produce some needed Christmas magic

Wide-eyed tots and their smiling parents received a little Christmas magic Sunday during a drive-thru Family Festival that circled the Police Department's Mounted Patrol Barn in downtown Omaha.

The event, a part of the Holiday Lights Festival, typically takes place at various locations downtown, including the Durham Museum, the Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Children's Museum and the YMCA. It was changed to a drive-thru event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have many of the same venues here today giving away crafts, cowboy hats and books," said Kylie Vonnahme, a spokeswoman for the festival. "We wanted to be smart, so we decided to reinvent the festival as a drive-thru to keep our guests safe and warm."

Families were encouraged to “Shine the Light on Hunger” by donating nonperishable food items for families in need. Volunteers collected food donations at the start of the event near Sixth and Leavenworth Streets.

Vonnahme said approximately 800 vehicles drove through the event. The occupants filled 19 boxes with nonperishable food that will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland.