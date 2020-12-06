Family Festival saddles up, goes mobile this year to produce some needed Christmas magic

 Skip to main content
Wide-eyed tots and their smiling parents received a little Christmas magic Sunday during a drive-thru Family Festival that circled the Police Department's Mounted Patrol Barn in downtown Omaha. 

The event, a part of the Holiday Lights Festival, typically takes place at various locations downtown, including the Durham Museum, the Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Children's Museum and the YMCA. It was changed to a drive-thru event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

"We have many of the same venues here today giving away crafts, cowboy hats and books," said Kylie Vonnahme, a spokeswoman for the festival. "We wanted to be smart, so we decided to reinvent the festival as a drive-thru to keep our guests safe and warm."

Families were encouraged to “Shine the Light on Hunger” by donating nonperishable food items for families in need. Volunteers collected food donations at the start of the event near Sixth and Leavenworth Streets. 

Vonnahme said approximately 800 vehicles drove through the event. The occupants filled 19 boxes with nonperishable food that will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland. 

"I was really impressed with as many food donations as we got," Vonnahme said. "Everybody seemed so happy, and they were really glad that we put something on and didn't just cancel the event. Things like this are needed, especially this year."

Kiosks dotted the route around the huge barn with volunteers from the various venues distributing freebies. Giveaways included a Paddington Bear book from the library and S.T.E.A.M. (Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Math) experiments from the Omaha Children's Museum. 

Bear

Paddington Bear appeared at the Family Festival outside the Omaha Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Barn at 615 Leavenworth St. The Omaha Public Library distributed free copies of a Paddington book. 

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The line of vehicles waiting to traverse the route around the blocklong barn stretched at least 10 blocks west from 615 Leavenworth St.

Officer Scott Sungy and his horse, Maximus, and Officer Jill Schillerberg, and her horse, Zane, were stationed at the intersection of Sixth and Leavenworth Streets. Maximus wore a jaunty Santa Claus cap over his right ear and sleigh bells across his chest. Zane's mane was festooned with tiny Christmas bulbs. 

"When you look at the kids' eyes, they get real big," Sungy said. "For the horses, it's like a typical day. We'd be out riding anyway, so there isn't any pressure."

On the east side of the horse barn dance, musical groups performed for the passing vehicles. Performers included the Northern Lights a cappella group from Millard North, the Mater Dei Academy Chorus and the Omaha School of Music and Dance.

There was also a mischievous elf by the name of Santa Claus parked in a sleigh on Sixth Street. He waved and spoke to the children as the vehicles rolled past. 

"Anyone in that car been naughty this year?" Mr. Claus would ask. Many times he tried to find out what the children wanted for Christmas. One little boy seemed to stump St. Nick when he replied, "A fish!" 

Most often, the adults in the vehicles assured the jolly, old, elf that the children had passed muster over the past year and deserved a present. One woman, however, pointed at a bulldog sticking his head out the passenger window and told Santa that her pooch should be included "On your naughty list." 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

