Family Festival saddles up, goes mobile this year to produce some needed Christmas magic

Wide-eyed tots and their smiling parents received a little Christmas magic Sunday during a drive-thru Family Festival that circled the Police Department's Mounted Patrol Barn in downtown Omaha.
The event, a part of the Holiday Lights Festival, typically takes place at various locations downtown, including the Durham Museum, the Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Children's Museum and the YMCA. It was changed to a drive-thru event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have many of the same venues here today giving away crafts, cowboy hats and books," said Kylie Vonnahme, a spokeswoman for the festival. "We wanted to be smart, so we decided to reinvent the festival as a drive-thru to keep our guests safe and warm."
Families were encouraged to “Shine the Light on Hunger” by donating nonperishable food items for families in need. Volunteers collected food donations at the start of the event near Sixth and Leavenworth Streets.
Vonnahme said approximately 800 vehicles drove through the event. The occupants filled 19 boxes with nonperishable food that will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland.
"I was really impressed with as many food donations as we got," Vonnahme said. "Everybody seemed so happy, and they were really glad that we put something on and didn't just cancel the event. Things like this are needed, especially this year."
Kiosks dotted the route around the huge barn with volunteers from the various venues distributing freebies. Giveaways included a Paddington Bear book from the library and S.T.E.A.M. (Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Math) experiments from the Omaha Children's Museum.
The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The line of vehicles waiting to traverse the route around the blocklong barn stretched at least 10 blocks west from 615 Leavenworth St.
Officer Scott Sungy and his horse, Maximus, and Officer Jill Schillerberg, and her horse, Zane, were stationed at the intersection of Sixth and Leavenworth Streets. Maximus wore a jaunty Santa Claus cap over his right ear and sleigh bells across his chest. Zane's mane was festooned with tiny Christmas bulbs.
"When you look at the kids' eyes, they get real big," Sungy said. "For the horses, it's like a typical day. We'd be out riding anyway, so there isn't any pressure."
On the east side of the horse barn dance, musical groups performed for the passing vehicles. Performers included the Northern Lights a cappella group from Millard North, the Mater Dei Academy Chorus and the Omaha School of Music and Dance.
There was also a mischievous elf by the name of Santa Claus parked in a sleigh on Sixth Street. He waved and spoke to the children as the vehicles rolled past.
"Anyone in that car been naughty this year?" Mr. Claus would ask. Many times he tried to find out what the children wanted for Christmas. One little boy seemed to stump St. Nick when he replied, "A fish!"
Most often, the adults in the vehicles assured the jolly, old, elf that the children had passed muster over the past year and deserved a present. One woman, however, pointed at a bulldog sticking his head out the passenger window and told Santa that her pooch should be included "On your naughty list."
Photos: Christmas in the Omaha area through the years
1940s: Christmas at Union Station
1952: Christmas Day morning
1953: Christmas at Union Station
1958: Visit with Santa
1965: Christmas shopping, downtown Omaha
1968: Christmas shopping at Crossroads
1971: Crossroads Christmas parade
1972: Christmas shopping and Santa visit
1972: Westroads Mall Christmas shopping
1973: Downtown Omaha decorated for Christmas
1973: Southroads Christmas display
1977: Christmas shopping, downtown Omaha
1977: Durham Museum Christmas
1980: Christmas shopping at Target
1981: Christmas shopping at Crossroads
1981: Christmas shopping
1981: Last-minute Christmas shopping
1982: Westroads Christmas shoppers
1982: Westroads shoppers
1984: Christmas shopping
1984: Christmas shopping, toys
1988: Visit with Santa
1990: Durham Museum Christmas tree
1992: Tree-lighting at Union Station
2005: Dick Boyd plays Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol"
2018: Capitol District Ice Rink
2018: Salvation Army Tree of Lights
2019: Black Friday shopping at Shadow Lake Towne Center
2019: Christmas tree disposal
2019: Salvation Army Tree of Lights
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.