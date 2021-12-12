Family, nature nook give Goodfellows donor reasons to be thankful

“They seem to do the research and find out where the need is,” she said.

Humphreys’ generous spirit extends to her sharing the nature nook. When her family had to cut down a pine tree that she loved, she asked the tree surgeons to save the stump, and she built the nook from that, she said.

It features fun and educational activities for kids and a nature obstacle course on which people can “jump over a canyon” or look up to the sun, among other elements.

People stop at the nook all the time, Humphreys said.

“I’ll be sitting on my deck, and they won’t even know I’m there, and I can hear the joy it brings families.”

Some take pictures, then ask if she would care if they set up a similar area at home.

“I say ‘Of course, let’s have this everywhere,’” she said.

She loves sharing her passion for nature, cultivated when she was a young girl growing up in rural Eagle Grove, Iowa.

It’s especially fun to get kids interested in nature books and crafts, in pollinators and in not being afraid of bugs.