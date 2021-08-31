Family of fallen Marine to establish funds in his name

In response to queries from the public, the family of Cpl. Daegan Page has outlined ways that people can donate in his honor.
Page died in a suicide bomber's blast in Afghanistan.
"Our sincere hope is that we can do good in Daegan's name for many, many years to come by paying forward the amazing generosity of our community," the family said in a statement.
Donations can be made via Venmo to CplDaeganPageFund or the Cpl. Daegan Page Fund at the Omaha Police Federal Credit Union (Main Branch, 3003 S. 82nd Ave, Omaha, 68124) or via www.daeganpage.org.
The family has said it will not be setting up or endorsing any GoFundMe accounts.
The family does not yet know when his body will be coming home, but plans to let the public know via the Facebook page, facebookdaeganpage.org.