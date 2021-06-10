Family of Omaha man who disappeared 20 years ago plans memorial event

Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Jason Jolkowski.

The then 19-year-old was last seen on June 13, 2001, when he left his Benson-area home to head to work at Fazoli’s at 80th and Cass Streets in Omaha. His car was being repaired, so a co-worker was going to meet him at Benson High School, eight blocks from where Jolkowski lived. The co-worker never saw him. He wasn’t on Benson High’s surveillance tapes.

To this day his disappearance remains a mystery.

The Jolkowski family has planned a memorial event for 2 p.m. Sunday in Robert's Skateboard Park at 730 N. 78th St., near a tree and plaque dedicated to Jolkowski.

At the event, attendees can paint rocks to hide later that include the hashtag #FindJasonJ.

An activity planned by Jolkowski's mother, Kelly Jolkowski, and cousin, the rocks are meant to spread awareness of Jolkowski, and the family encourages participants across the country to take part.

The family shared instructions for interested participants on the event Facebook page, where they also intend to livestream the event: fb.me/e/1vgWIWx1O.