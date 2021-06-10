 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family of Omaha man who disappeared 20 years ago plans memorial event
0 comments

Family of Omaha man who disappeared 20 years ago plans memorial event

Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Jason Jolkowski.

The then 19-year-old was last seen on June 13, 2001, when he left his Benson-area home to head to work at Fazoli’s at 80th and Cass Streets in Omaha. His car was being repaired, so a co-worker was going to meet him at Benson High School, eight blocks from where Jolkowski lived. The co-worker never saw him. He wasn’t on Benson High’s surveillance tapes.

To this day his disappearance remains a mystery.

NEWS MISSING JOLKOWSKI

Jason Jolkowski was 19 years old when he went missing June 13, 2001. 

The Jolkowski family has planned a memorial event for 2 p.m. Sunday in Robert's Skateboard Park at 730 N. 78th St., near a tree and plaque dedicated to Jolkowski.

At the event, attendees can paint rocks to hide later that include the hashtag #FindJasonJ. 

An activity planned by Jolkowski's mother, Kelly Jolkowski, and cousin, the rocks are meant to spread awareness of Jolkowski, and the family encourages participants across the country to take part. 

The family shared instructions for interested participants on the event Facebook page, where they also intend to livestream the event: fb.me/e/1vgWIWx1O.

There were no clues surrounding Jolkowski's disappearance. His credit cards, bank account and cellphone were untouched, his car was left in the repair shop and his last paycheck was left at work. 

Kelly Jolkowski said her son, who graduated from Benson High and worked part time as JJ the DJ at KIWR, wasn't the type to run away.

“We really, truly never have had viable leads,” she said near the 10th anniversary of her son's disappearance. “Most times in a missing person case, you have an idea, you have a theory. But in our case, we don’t have a finger to point at anybody at all. It’s just very, very mysterious.”

Jason Jolkowski

A missing-persons poster depicts Jason Jolkowski at the time of his disappearance and an age progression photo that depicts how he may look today.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Inside

Friday marks one-year anniversary since 8-year-old disappeared on the Platte River. B2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert