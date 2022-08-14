Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson responsible

The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson.

Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter on Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.

Walter said he thinks his son, Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, is responsible for the deaths. Gage Walter was arrested Sunday in Winterset, Iowa, after being pursued there in a stolen vehicle by West Des Moines police.

Gage Walter had been driving a PT Cruiser stolen from an Omaha homicide detective who was investigating the women's deaths on Saturday, an Omaha police spokesman said. A spokesman for the West Des Moines police said the PT Cruiser had been spotted in West Des Moines, and officers pursued it to a church in Winterset, where Gage Walter barricaded himself inside before surrendering.

"He is a person of interest for us," Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department said following the arrest. "I can't say anything beyond that."

Chris Walter said his son is mentally ill and has a long history of drug use. Gage Walter was released from the Sarpy County Jail three weeks ago despite his father's warning to authorities that he was a danger to the community.

"I told his attorney that (Gage) is going to hurt someone," Chris Walter said. "Then he attacked and killed the two people who loved him the most in this world. I didn't know he was going to hurt them, but I knew it would be someone."

Gage Walter, his father said, had been in front of judges in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties no less than 18 times. He said the charges included terroristic threats, assaults and possession of methamphetamine.

"In jail, they would keep him in solitary confinement because he was so violent," the father said. "I told (authorities) that if you have to keep him in solitary, what do you think he's going to do when he gets out?"

The deaths of the two women were discovered about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Omaha police said a disturbance occurred, with someone yelling outside of the home, which led a third party to make the 911 call.

Chris Walter said his mother and grandmother "were amazing people." Linda Walter and her husband, Jim, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2020.

"My mom loved her family more fiercely than any person I’ve ever known," he said. "Mom spent most of her time with her husband, Jim, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and taking care of my grandmother."