'Family' pictures are next phase of houseplant craze in Omaha

When Amelia Rosser decided to have her picture taken with her beloved houseplants, she restricted herself to just 15.
She loaded up a now flourishing monstera, the hoya Linearis she had been coveting for months and a pencil cactus, among others, and drove them to a session in Omaha photographer Jesi Lee’s garage.
“I just sort of picked the plants that were my most prized possessions,” she said. “I would have brought all 200 if I could.”
Rosser loved the experience so much that she talked to Lee about doing mini shoots in her plant store, Sheelytown Market. Twelve slots filled within hours.
The idea, born during the pandemic houseplant craze, has proved so positive that Lee will be making plant family portraits a staple in her business, Jesi Lee Photography, starting in January.
And it all grew out of a joke between she and husband, Aaron Janiak.
Lee learned her craft doing portraits for some of the bigger firms that take family photos. She soon discovered that it didn’t only involve children: People brought their pets and one woman even arrived with a fish.
“It was her pet, and she really loved her fish,” Lee said.
Lee could relate; she often jokes that she has one human child and dozens of plant babies at home.
So as the couple giggled about the fish story, she thought: Why not plants? She’d seen pictures — even boudoir shots — that people on Facebook had taken with their plants and thought there might be a demand.
Soon, people were backing up her driveway with pickup trucks full of plants. and a new offshoot of her photography business was born.
“I didn’t expect such a big response,” Lee said.
Lee charged $45 for the 10-minute mini shoots at Sheelytown and $300 for a complete session. And while it doesn’t seem like there would be much interaction between a person and their plants, Lee said every portrait has been unique.
It all depends, she said, on how many plants someone brings and the person she’s photographing. The constant so far is that each subject is engulfed in plants. And that it’s fun.
“I’m hoping once I start doing the at-home ones, they’d be in even more intimate settings, so it’s more interacting with their plants rather than overly posed,” Lee said.
As a plant owner herself, Lee knows how tough it is on them to be moved around, especially during the winter months. So that’s why after the holidays, she’ll start doing shoots at people’s houses.
Customers, such as the one who brought along a single-leaf cutting that cost hundreds, won’t have to worry so much about their plant babies being stressed or harmed by being jostled about during the trip to her place.
Rosser was Lee’s first plant customer and Lee said she can still remember the happiness on her face as she sat for her portrait, surrounded by her favorites.
“You can’t even see her eyes,” Lee said, “that’s how much she was smiling.”
