'Family' pictures are next phase of houseplant craze in Omaha

So as the couple giggled about the fish story, she thought: Why not plants? She’d seen pictures — even boudoir shots — that people on Facebook had taken with their plants and thought there might be a demand.

Soon, people were backing up her driveway with pickup trucks full of plants. and a new offshoot of her photography business was born.

“I didn’t expect such a big response,” Lee said.

Lee charged $45 for the 10-minute mini shoots at Sheelytown and $300 for a complete session. And while it doesn’t seem like there would be much interaction between a person and their plants, Lee said every portrait has been unique.

It all depends, she said, on how many plants someone brings and the person she’s photographing. The constant so far is that each subject is engulfed in plants. And that it’s fun.

“I’m hoping once I start doing the at-home ones, they’d be in even more intimate settings, so it’s more interacting with their plants rather than overly posed,” Lee said.

As a plant owner herself, Lee knows how tough it is on them to be moved around, especially during the winter months. So that’s why after the holidays, she’ll start doing shoots at people’s houses.