Family says man fatally shot in Bellevue was 'loving, caring, outgoing'

Lou "P" Slaughter was being remembered Sunday by his family and friends as an outgoing, fun-loving person.

Slaughter was fatally shot early Saturday when he went to a home in Bellevue, according to police.

Family members say Slaughter was at his longtime girlfriend's home when he was shot.

Bellevue Police Sgt. Howard Banks said Slaughter was shot by one of three people at the home. The event was reported to police about 3:39 a.m. as a possible home invasion. The home is in the 1700 block of Yorktown Street.

Slaughter and the woman had dated for five years, his family members said. This included the time that he was in prison on a cocaine conviction, they said.

Slaughter, 43, was working as a caregiver for the disabled, they said. He had been released from prison in summer 2020 and "left that behind," they said of illegal drugs.