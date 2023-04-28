Sometimes a kiss is more than just a kiss.

Like the instantly iconic one nearly 80 years ago, when a bar-hopping U.S. Navy sailor impulsively grabbed a surprised woman in a white nurse’s uniform out of the crowd in New York’s Times Square and bent her over for a deep kiss to celebrate V-J Day.

A Life magazine photographer captured that moment on Aug. 14, 1945. It came to symbolize the joy felt in the United States at the end of World War II.

On Friday, a larger-than-life representation of the anonymous pair's famous kiss arrived at Omaha’s Memorial Park after a four-day truck journey from New Jersey.

As a chilly rain began to fall, a crane plucked the 26-foot, 35,000-pound sculpture, called “Embracing Peace,” from a flatbed trailer and placed it in the newly built arts plaza that now fronts the colonnade in Memorial Park.

“We’re happy to share this with Omaha,” said Merle Rambo, the project leader for the Omaha Parks Foundation, which has worked for more than a year to bring the sculpture to Memorial Park.

“Embracing Peace” will remain for six months, an eye-catching centerpiece for the planned June 4 celebration marking Memorial Park’s 75th anniversary. President Harry Truman originally helped to dedicate the park, which was built to honor the sacrifice of Douglas County service members who died in World War I.

Starting in 1945, Omaha brewery owner Robert H. Storz led a community-wide fundraising drive in which more than 3,000 individuals, businesses and organizations contributed more than $233,000 (equivalent to $3.8 million today) to buy the former golf course land across Dodge Street from the current University of Nebraska at Omaha, and to build and landscape the park.

Tiffany Regan, the parks foundation’s executive, said the group wanted something special to mark the 75th anniversary. She learned there was a traveling version of the “Embracing Peace” sculpture. Private donors — notably including the Robert H. Storz Foundation — covered the $60,000 cost of bringing it to Omaha, and creating signs and student lesson plans to go along with it.

“It made sense to bring it here and honor the founding of the park,” Regan said.

Artist Seward Johnson, a Navy veteran of the Korean War, created the original sculpture in 2005 to display in Times Square for the 60th anniversary of V-J Day. He died in 2020, but a nonprofit he established to promote art in public places, Johnson Atelier, continues to circulate traveling exhibits of his work.

Two copies of “Embracing Peace” are on permanent display, in Sarasota, Florida, and San Diego. The traveling version in Omaha was most recently displayed in North Carolina.

Omaha-based Werner Enterprises planned the logistics. Chris Halsey of Ohio Transport Corp. drove the unusual cargo from New Jersey. The giant smooching sailor and nurse drew plenty of attention along the road.

“The biggest issue was people taking pictures, trying not to swerve,” he said. “Truckers were on the CB (radio) saying, ‘What the hell is on your truck?’”

When Halsey stayed overnight at truck stops along the way, many people wanted to pose with it for photos. He obliged them, but also worried the painted bronze sculpture might be damaged.

“I slept less and stayed up late,” he said. “The last thing I wanted was for anyone to graffiti it.”

Halsey and the sculpture spent Thursday night at the Sapp Brothers truck stop in Council Bluffs, then made their way to Memorial Park along Dodge Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard before 7 a.m. Workers from Davis Erection Co. in Gretna set the sculpture in place by 10 a.m.

“Even many in the area don’t know the history of the park,” Regan said. “Hopefully, this encourages everyone to learn about those who fought in World War II.”

The sculpture will stand in the new plaza between the twin staircases below the colonnade. Built with about $1.1 million in donated funds, the 2,500-square-foot plaza will be used as a stage for Memorial Park concerts as well as for art shows, dances, weddings, and funerals.

Sidewalks are being improved and a wheelchair ramp added; landscaping and display lighting are being upgraded.

“The memorial itself will literally shine,” Rambo said.

Most of the construction has been done in the past month, though finishing touches will likely be added right up until the June 4 anniversary ceremony. Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is slated to attend, as is Truman’s grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel. University of Nebraska President Ted Carter — a retired Navy admiral — will be the featured speaker.

Bob and Elizabeth Kokrda live three blocks from Memorial Park and walk there frequently. They stopped Friday morning to watch “Embracing Peace” lifted into its home for the next half year.

“I think what’s going on here is very meaningful. It expresses a moment of euphoria in our nation’s history,” Bob Kokrda said. “For just a brief moment, everyone was joyous. We don’t have many moments like that anymore.”

