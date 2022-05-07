Farmers market returns to Omaha's Old Market in full swing for 2022 season

Vendors both new and old were excited to kick off farmers market season Saturday back in the heart of Omaha’s Old Market.

Hundreds of shoppers, along with dozens of dogs, browsed the vendors at 11th and Jackson Streets Saturday morning.

Saturday marked the start of the market’s season, which will run weekly from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Oct. 15. The Omaha Farmers Market also runs a Sunday market at Aksarben Village from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year, the Saturday market is back at its original location.

For the last two years, organizers moved the Saturday market to the city parking garage at 11th and Jackson Streets to allow for social distancing and crowd control. Market manager Kristen Beck said she’s excited the market is back at its usual location, which has a sense of character thanks to the brick-paved roads and surrounding businesses.

“All our vendors are squished back in here, feeling very cozy here back on the streets," she said.

The market will have about 90 vendors each week, including 15 new vendors, Beck said.

Beck believes many people are returning to the market this year for the experience.

“I think over the last two years, a lot of people came out of necessity, still shopping local and buying their fresh fruits and vegetables," she said. "Prior to that, we just had people that would come out just to enjoy the market, and I really see that again today. It's exciting to see people enjoying their time being here.”

One of the new vendors this year is Bloom and Co., a mobile flower shop owned by Becca Mellema of Blair. She said she sells flowers by the stem to allow shoppers to design their own bouquet.

“It gives me so much energy to be here,” she said.

A longtime vendor, Crooked Creek Farm of Lake View, Iowa, was back for another season.

Keyla Calles Sosa, 31, said she’s been helping her father Eulogio Calles sell produce at the market since she was in middle school. The Calles Sosa family took over the farm’s operations in 2009, but the farm's founders, John and Virginia Tharnish, had a great grandfather who sold produce back when the farmers market began around 100 years ago, Calles Sosa said.

On Saturday, Crooked Creek was selling seedlings, but will switch to selling fresh vegetables once their produce is ready, Calles Sosa said.

“The energy — it was like it's back to how it used to be before COVID,” she said. “I think the energy from other customers just kind of brings up my energy level, because I was kind of tired this morning, but as soon as I came in and started … your brain just gets back into the grind of how we've always done it.”

John and Kathy Johnson said they’ve been regular customers of the Saturday market since they moved downtown around three years ago. John said he’s excited to see the market back in full swing at its original location.

“It's way more festive,” he said. “Much more like a community.”

Haiden Nelson, who also lives near the market, said she did appreciate the more grid-like organization of the temporary location. Nelson was one of the customers who had Sunday’s holiday in mind — she was purchasing produce to make a salad for Mother’s Day.

“I'm super excited, mostly just because the weather is so nice,” she said. “I just love to support any of our small businesses and local farmers."

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.