Farnam Fest brings pets and people together in Blackstone District

Plenty of things have had to change in 2020, but not even a pandemic could stop one Omaha neighborhood from using food, music and drinks to bring people together.
The 12th annual Farnam Fest — a fundraiser organized by the Blackstone Business Association — featured live music, vendors and even a pet parade in the Blackstone District on Saturday.
Rachel Bouckhuyt, creative director for the Blackstone Business Association, said the festival is a chance to showcase businesses in the area while also supporting the association through a portion of the alcohol sales. The association took the event's COVID-19 precautions seriously, Bouckhuyt said, with masks, social distancing and temperature checks.
The festival was divided into three sections across the Blackstone District, including "The Lot," an area for live concerts near 37th and Farnam, "The Vineyard," an area for wine and jazz music near 39th and Farnam, and "The Market," a courtyard of vendors near 40th and Farnam.
A pet parade was also held at 2 p.m., offering pets and owners the chance to wear costumes, preform for judges and socialize with others.
Joseph Szczepaniak said he took his Bernese mountain dog, Ernest, to the parade to get out of the house and help Ernest learn to be tolerant of other dogs. Working at home, he said, has been difficult, and it felt good to get out and see other people.
"People are social animals," he said, "just like dogs."
The area has seen a rapid surge of growth and redevelopment in recent years, Szczepaniak said, leading to concerns about gentrification. Events like Farnam Fest, he said, show the community is focused on engaging all its members.
Cat Marcotte said she joined the crowd at a concert at "The Lot" because she knew a member of the band playing and saw the event as a chance to safely venture out and enjoy the area. She said she hasn't gone to any nonessential places since the pandemic began, and felt safe enough to come to Farnam Fest because of the strict requirements and temperature screens.
Boyd Redinbaugh of Gentleman's Nod, an Omaha-owned purveyor of men's grooming products, said events like Farnam Fest are key to growing the brand's recognition in the community. While the business has maintained profits through online sales during the pandemic, he said it's been difficult to grow without opportunities like the festival.
Miranda McQuillan, general manager of the Blackstone District's food and beer hall The Switch, said the event created customers for her business and brought the area together. After opening in June, she said, a significant portion of the establishment's customer base has come from a grassroots groundswell of support in the community.
"It's been a real testament to my kitchens and their ability to hold their customers here," she said.
