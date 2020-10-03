Farnam Fest brings pets and people together in Blackstone District

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"People are social animals," he said, "just like dogs."

The area has seen a rapid surge of growth and redevelopment in recent years, Szczepaniak said, leading to concerns about gentrification. Events like Farnam Fest, he said, show the community is focused on engaging all its members.

Cat Marcotte said she joined the crowd at a concert at "The Lot" because she knew a member of the band playing and saw the event as a chance to safely venture out and enjoy the area. She said she hasn't gone to any nonessential places since the pandemic began, and felt safe enough to come to Farnam Fest because of the strict requirements and temperature screens.

Boyd Redinbaugh of Gentleman's Nod, an Omaha-owned purveyor of men's grooming products, said events like Farnam Fest are key to growing the brand's recognition in the community. While the business has maintained profits through online sales during the pandemic, he said it's been difficult to grow without opportunities like the festival.

Miranda McQuillan, general manager of the Blackstone District's food and beer hall The Switch, said the event created customers for her business and brought the area together. After opening in June, she said, a significant portion of the establishment's customer base has come from a grassroots groundswell of support in the community.