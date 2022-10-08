Farnam Fest celebrates the culture of Omaha's Blackstone District

Just as the Blackstone District itself has grown and developed over the past decade, so has Farnam Fest, the annual event that celebrates what the area in midtown Omaha has to offer.

On Saturday, Farnam Street in the heart of the Blackstone area was taken over by vendors and entertainment including a dog contest, an adult spelling bee and a drag show.

Rachel Bythwood Ayers, the event organizer and creative director for the Blackstone District, said the festival started over a decade ago and initially focused on building awareness of the redeveloped area. Now, it’s all about celebrating the culture of Blackstone.

“It's grown into a neighborhood celebration of our community, and the diversity and all of the beauty that's in it,” Ayers said.

In the past decade, the once-faded Blackstone District has transformed into a lively area with a variety of restaurants and bars.

Farnam Street was converted back to a two-way street between 36th and 42nd Streets in 2014, a change that developers credit with helping bring the business district back to life. On Saturday, Farnam was blocked off between 39th and 40th Streets for the festival.

The event was slated to run until 11 p.m. and Bythwood Ayers said she expected the crowd to grow before the festival’s first-ever drag show kicked off at 9 p.m. The festival received some backlash online over the drag show component, but Bythwood Ayers said diversity and inclusion have always been central to the event.

"This is not a place for hate," Bythwood Ayers said.

Another new element planned for this year's festival was live karaoke with '80s cover band Secret Weapon.

By 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, eventgoers were browsing the vendors, grabbing drinks and watching as participants in an adult spelling bee tested their luck onstage.

The festival did not have any food vendors on-site, but many eventgoers popped into nearby restaurants for a bite to eat.

Karen Roy of Karen’s Kreations was at the event selling upcycled creations such as candles in thrifted glassware and handmade jewelry. Roy said she appreciated how different activities onstage were planned throughout the day to keep the event exciting.

“So far, I really like the crowd,” she said. “They marketed it well and got a lot of people out here.”

Michael Principe said he moved to Blackstone about a year ago and has really enjoyed the area. He said he appreciated how the event shows what the area has to offer to the community.

“It's cool to just bring everyone together,” he said.