Farnam Fest offers 'something for everyone' in Blackstone District

Judging by the hundreds of people, wagging tails and boisterous live music, a cloudy day Saturday did nothing to darken the spirits of those who attended Farnam Fest.

Held primarily in an alley just north of Farnam Street and along a block of 40th Street, the celebration brought people throughout the Omaha metro area to the Blackstone neighborhood, which has evolved into one of the city’s hottest areas.

Now in its 13th year, Farnam Fest featured what organizer Rachel Bythwood Ayers described as “something for everyone,” including a dog show, an adult spelling bee and, of course, festival staples like food trucks and arts and crafts booths.

As Left Handed Country kicked off the evening’s live music, Ashley DeVrieze of Omaha was up the alley with her watercolor and acrylic paintings on display. As someone who draws her artistic inspiration from nature, DeVrieze was in her element.

“I love this neighborhood and this atmosphere,” she said.

A few booths over, Terry Streetman and his wife, Emily, drew interest with Terry’s handcrafted woodworking materials and Emily’s plants. Made from locally sourced materials, the wares the Streetmans brought included a piece of red oak artwork made from a tree that was damaged by a storm in their Benson backyard.