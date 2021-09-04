Fatal I-80 crash stalls game day traffic into Lincoln

A fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Lincoln led to further backups during Saturday morning's Husker gameday traffic.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway and at least one person involved has died, Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said.
Westbound I-80 was closed at 27th Street in Lincoln following the crash and the state patrol advised drivers to use Cornhusker Highway as an alternate route.
Major multiple car crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln. Expect huge delays. @NEStatePatrol @Lincoln_Police #huskers pic.twitter.com/0MHYFO1Rn9— Sgt. Sean Vest BPD (@OfcVest) September 4, 2021
Luna Stephens
