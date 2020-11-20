Fatal shooting of a man by Omaha police sparks protest outside police headquarters

The officer yelled: “Gun! Gun! Gun!”

Moments later, an officer fired four shots. Police said Jones fell to the ground and continued moving as the officers yelled for him to “show his hands.”

One of the officers contacted emergency dispatchers, asking that they send a rescue squad to the scene. The officers then began performing CPR on Jones.

A Springfield .45-caliber handgun, with a round in the chamber, was found on the ground underneath Jones. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The police press release did not indicate what led to the traffic stop.

Both officers were wearing body cameras, which were activated and recorded footage of the incident, but one of the cameras became dislodged during the struggle and did not capture the entire event on video but did capture the entirety on audio, according to the press release.

The camera of the officer who discharged his weapon did capture the entire event on audio and video. The cruiser camera captured only the beginning portion of the incident because the struggle took the officers from camera view, but it was on the entire time.

Footage from the officers cameras was not released.