Father of Blair teen killed by police in Oklahoma shootout invites police chief to funeral

Four Muskogee police officers were placed on paid leave following the shooting, Hamlin said. One of the officers suffered a minor injury to his hand as a result of a fall during a foot chase.

Steven Rauch said that for the past four years, his daughter struggled with authority, and had been treated for self-harm.

“I think if she could give a message to teens her age, it’s that you don't have to go this far. You can stop right now, turn to someone you love and trust, tell them your secret, tell them your plan,” Rauch said.

Rauch said he loved his daughter's willingness to help others, and he loved her tenacity. He recalled a time when she was 6 months old on a beach in Santa Barbara.

“We'd put her in the sand and she would just start crawling to the ocean,” he said. “We'd pick her up and set her down and she'd just start crawling towards the waves again. Whether it was healthy or not, she had this tenacity."

Farrah Rauch's memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Christ Lutheran Church Campus at 2905 College St. in Blair.

The service will also be streamed online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGEYJ_YOmpyYdf4A6a6Abg