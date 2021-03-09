Father of Blair teen killed by police in Oklahoma shootout invites police chief to funeral

When 17-year-old Farrah Rauch is laid to rest Wednesday in Blair, Nebraska, an Oklahoma police chief will be in attendance.
Rauch was killed by police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on Feb. 28 following a pursuit and shootout.
Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee will make a seven-hour drive to speak at her funeral after an invitation from the teen’s dad, Steven Rauch.
Teehee said he was initially surprised by the invitation, which was extended to him and the four Muskogee officers involved in the shooting.
“At the same time, I felt very humbled and honored,” Teehee said. “It was a huge mix of emotions because I've never had an (invitation) like that before.”
The four officers are also honored by the gesture, Teehee said, but felt they “just weren't quite ready” to attend.
“I think one of the things that's been so hard for officers — it's hard to take a life anyway, then when you find out it was a 17-year-old female it just compounds that,” Teehee said. “I have teenage daughters myself and some of our officers do, too.”
Steven Rauch said he felt no hesitation in giving in the invitation.
“They were doing their jobs, they’re in pain and they had no idea that they were even teens,” Steven said of the officers.
Farrah Rauch’s journey to Oklahoma began when she and her boyfriend Joseph Dugan, 17, took Dugan’s father’s car and headed to Florida.
The two spent some time in Jacksonville, Steven said. Then, he believes, his daughter wanted to head to Santa Barbara, California, where Farrah Rauch spent the first seven years of her life.
The car they were in broke down, and “they must have discovered there were guns in the back,” Steven Rauch said.
In Muskogee, police officers responded to an attempted carjacking at 3 p.m. Feb. 28, according to Officer Lynn Hamlin, a Muskogee police spokeswoman. A short time later, a pickup truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking.
Officers spotted the stolen pickup, and after a short pursuit, the pickup crashed and the teens ran off. Officers chased the two on foot, Hamlin said, and Rauch started shooting at the officers. The officers then shot and killed her, Hamlin said.
Dugan kept running. Officers set up a perimeter, surrounding him.
Police used a drone to find Dugan in a heavily wooded area. As officers began to approach him, Hamlin said, Dugan fatally shot himself.
Four Muskogee police officers were placed on paid leave following the shooting, Hamlin said. One of the officers suffered a minor injury to his hand as a result of a fall during a foot chase.
Steven Rauch said that for the past four years, his daughter struggled with authority, and had been treated for self-harm.
“I think if she could give a message to teens her age, it’s that you don't have to go this far. You can stop right now, turn to someone you love and trust, tell them your secret, tell them your plan,” Rauch said.
Rauch said he loved his daughter's willingness to help others, and he loved her tenacity. He recalled a time when she was 6 months old on a beach in Santa Barbara.
“We'd put her in the sand and she would just start crawling to the ocean,” he said. “We'd pick her up and set her down and she'd just start crawling towards the waves again. Whether it was healthy or not, she had this tenacity."
Farrah Rauch's memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Christ Lutheran Church Campus at 2905 College St. in Blair.
The service will also be streamed online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGEYJ_YOmpyYdf4A6a6Abg
In his 35 years in law enforcement, Teehee said he has never received an invitation like this.
"It's a unique thing for law enforcement, especially at this time in the world," Teehee said. "You have a father who just lost a 17-year-old daughter who's actually invited not just the police department, but also the officers who took the life of his child to attend the service."
