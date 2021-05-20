FBI, other experts brought in on search for 11-year-old La Vista boy

La Vista police have enlisted the help of the FBI, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and a private consultant in the search for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.

Ryan Larsen, who has autism, was seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. A business between Ryan’s school and his home recorded the boy on a security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers have gone door to door at Ryan’s apartment complex near 84th and Harrison Streets. The Police Department has also used its dogs, trained in tracking, to search any potential direction Ryan might have headed.

Police said the outside expertise being brought in can help in several ways.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has search guidelines targeted at finding children who are on the autism spectrum. It's not uncommon for autistic children to run away or go missing, according to the center.

A team from the FBI is in La Vista and is assisting in the search.