FBI, other experts brought in on search for 11-year-old La Vista boy

La Vista police have enlisted the help of the FBI, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and a private consultant in the search for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.
Ryan Larsen, who has autism, was seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. A business between Ryan’s school and his home recorded the boy on a security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers have gone door to door at Ryan’s apartment complex near 84th and Harrison Streets. The Police Department has also used its dogs, trained in tracking, to search any potential direction Ryan might have headed.
Police said the outside expertise being brought in can help in several ways.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has search guidelines targeted at finding children who are on the autism spectrum. It's not uncommon for autistic children to run away or go missing, according to the center.
A team from the FBI is in La Vista and is assisting in the search.
Jonathan Stewart, a retired U.S. marshal and criminal investigator, is providing his help. He is part of the missing children center's Team Adam network of consultants and has field experience looking for children.
Ryan has run away from home several times, according to police, and authorities have said it's possible that he could be trying to evade detection. The search has focused on areas where he might be hiding.
On Thursday, volunteers searched along Hell Creek from 110th and Harrison Streets to 110th and Giles Road.
Additionally, the entrances/exits at Walnut Creek Lake Recreation Area were closed and being guarded as part of the search there on Thursday.
"The volunteers have been impressive," said Mitch Beaumont, La Vista's community relations coordinator. "Tuesday and Wednesday, we had hundreds of people come out. There were from 50 to 75 volunteers searching Walnut Creek and Prairie Queen (Wednesday)."
The La Vista Police Department has asked that people in the entire Omaha metro area be on the lookout for Ryan and check doorbell and home security cameras for signs of him.
Ryan is about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.
An endangered missing advisory was issued Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol.
