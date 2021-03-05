FCC Environmental begins trash cart exchange program in Omaha

Take a look at the top photos from 2020 as captured by the photojournalist of the Omaha World-Herald

FCC Environmental is now opening up its cart exchange program and will begin its spring yard waste collection schedule in May.

FCC delivered 96-gallon carts to all Omaha residential customers last year for a 90-day trial period. The exchange program is now accepting requests for smaller carts for trash and recycling.

Requests can be made now through March 31 for smaller carts, which are 23½ inches wide, 28¾ inches deep and 37½ inches tall. They can hold 48 gallons of waste.

The cart exchange request form is available at wasteline.org/cart-change-requests, or requests can be made over the phone at 402-444-5238.

Delivery is expected to begin in May.

Free unlimited yard waste collection will begin May 17 and continue through June 25. Yard waste placed in brown yard waste bags and placed next to the trash cart will be collected on regular collection days. All yard waste collected in brown bags will be used to produce OmaGro.