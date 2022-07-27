 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Federal disaster declared in Nebraska after derecho causes $1 billion in damage

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm 2

This very large tree between 10th and 11th Streets on Elmer Avenue in York was uprooted and crashed to the east during the May 12 storm that swept across parts of Nebraska and the Northern Plains.

 MELANIE WILKINSON, YORK NEWS TIMES

Federal disaster aid will be flowing into Nebraska as a result of a powerful wind storm that caused at least $1 billion in damage in the Northern Plains on May 12.

Known as a derecho for its long path, the storm generated winds of 80 mph to more than 100 mph in Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. It also struck Iowa, the Dakotas and Minnesota.  

A dollar estimate for damage in Nebraska isn't available because no single entity tracks public and private losses. However, the National Centers for Environmental Information has classified the storm as a billion dollar disaster.

Traveling at speeds of 50 mph to more than 70 mph, the storm injured a number of people who were caught in the open. At least three people died in the Dakotas and Minnesota. Some injuries occurred from flying debris and some from crashes when drivers were blinded by a haboob, a wall of dust generated by the winds, or when a semi-trailer was toppled by the winds. In Nebraska, an 11-vehicle crash occurred in the dust storm, according to the state.

People are also reading…

Blinding dust storm makes roads treacherous

A tractor heads down a dirt road just outside Hershey surrounded by a cloud of a dust during the May 12 storm. Winds reached 60 to 70 mph, and the ensuing dust storm reduced visibility on many of Nebraska's roads.

The storm was the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane or an expansive EF0 to EF1 tornado striking the five states, according to the weather service. Wind sensors in the path of the storm captured the highest number of extreme straight-line winds on record.

In addition to straight-line winds, the storm spun out more than 30 tornadoes, according to the weather service.

In Nebraska, the storm left several people injured and caused extensive damage to power poles and lines, center pivots, trees and parts of some communities, said Alma Beland, emergency manager for Region 26.

Beland said the Burwell fairgrounds in Garfield County sustained about $1.5 million in damage.

Nebraska derecho leads to federal disaster declaration

The grandstands at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Burwell, which were on the National Register of Historic Places, were destroyed. Temporary grandstands have been brought in for this month's Big Nebraska Rodeo.  

The fairgrounds is home to the "Nebraska Big Rodeo," a Rodeo Hall of Fame event, held each July. Most heavily damaged was the grandstands, so temporary grandstands have been brought in for the rodeo, which is under way this week.

President Biden issued the disaster declaration for 20 Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler and York Counties.

Damage in those counties easily exceeded $4 million, said Jodie Fawl of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. That is the threshold the state had to reach to qualify for federal aid, and it is a partial estimate of damage to public infrastructure.

This is the state's 10th federally declared disaster since 2015, Fawl said. Prior to this storm, the most recent previous declaration stemmed from a December wind storm and tornado outbreak.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Your eyes won't believe this heart stopping parkour competition in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert