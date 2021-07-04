 Skip to main content
Female critically injured by fireworks in Omaha
The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fireworks injury near 32nd and Gold Streets on Sunday night.

At 10:08 p.m., first responders were called on a report of a person who was injured and unresponsive.

Upon arrival, they found a female with extremely critical injuries to the head from a firework.

CPR was in progress at the scene.

The woman was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center.

