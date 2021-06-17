Few leads one month after 12-year-old La Vista boy's disappearance

The police chief said last week that efforts had turned to obtaining surveillance video in the area, a process made more difficult by several businesses that have declined to voluntarily turn over footage.

He said Thursday that video had been obtained "from the holdouts."

"We're plugging away; again, they've been reviewing a lot of video," he said. "We just got more video from two other places that we have to go through, and that's about where we're at right now."

As law enforcement combs through more surveillance video, the department will likely again ask the public for help in identifying potential witnesses, Lausten said.

In the meantime, he encouraged anyone with information on Ryan's case to come forward.

"We think that somebody knows something," he said. "If anyone hears anything or sees anything, let us know."

Ryan is White, has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5-foot-8. He weighs about 125 pounds. Ryan is autistic.