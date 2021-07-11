Fewer than 64,000 still without power Sunday; drop-off sites will remain open through Wednesday

Saturday, OPPD crews also were focused on critical locations like hospitals and water treatment plants. On Sunday, workers began to address more difficult situations, where trees or debris had to be cleared away before the restoration work could begin, King-Homan said.

“That’s why the outage numbers are not falling as dramatically as they did (Saturday),” she said.

OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez on Saturday called the outage “one of the largest events" in the power district's history. It’s thought that it could take days to fully restore power to the area.

OPPD crews and mutual aid partners have been working around the clock to bring power back online. More than 120,000 people in OPPD’s 13-county service area had had their power restored by Sunday morning, down from a Saturday peak of 188,000 outages.

In Nebraska, workers from the Lincoln Electric System, Loup Power District and Norris Public Power District traveled to Omaha to help with restoration efforts. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy sent workers, as did companies that OPPD contracts with, including Watts Electric in Waverly.

“We’ve had to turn away some mutual aid offers,” King-Homan said. “It’s been very overwhelming and touching how many people have offered to help.”