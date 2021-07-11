Fewer than 65,000 still without power Sunday; drop-off sites will remain open through Wednesday

Fewer than 65,000 people remained without power Sunday morning, about 36 hours after a storm that brought hurricane-force winds ripped through the Omaha metropolitan area.

As of 8 a.m., the bulk of those outages, more than 54,000, were in Douglas County, according to the Omaha Public Power District's outage map. About 8,600 people Sarpy County did not yet have power restored.

The work to restore power was far from over, OPPD said in an update, and the work that remained could be "more labor-intensive for crews who are dealing with large trees, tree limbs and debris."

OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez on Saturday called the outage “one of the largest events" in the power district's history. It could take days to fully recover.

OPPD crews and mutual aid partners have been working around the clock to bring power back online. More than 120,000 people in OPPD’s 13-county service area had had their power restored by Sunday morning, down from a Saturday peak of 188,000 outages.