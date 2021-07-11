Fewer than 65,000 still without power Sunday; drop-off sites will remain open through Wednesday

Fewer than 65,000 people remained without power Sunday morning, about 36 hours after a storm that brought hurricane-force winds ripped through the Omaha metropolitan area.
As of 8 a.m., the bulk of those outages, more than 54,000, were in Douglas County, according to the Omaha Public Power District's outage map. About 8,600 people Sarpy County did not yet have power restored.
The work to restore power was far from over, OPPD said in an update, and the work that remained could be "more labor-intensive for crews who are dealing with large trees, tree limbs and debris."
OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez on Saturday called the outage “one of the largest events" in the power district's history. It could take days to fully recover.
OPPD crews and mutual aid partners have been working around the clock to bring power back online. More than 120,000 people in OPPD’s 13-county service area had had their power restored by Sunday morning, down from a Saturday peak of 188,000 outages.
OPPD cautioned that downed power lines could still be energized and dangerous, and said people should not approach or touch them. Residents should report downed lines at OPPD.com or by calling 800-554-6773.
OPPD crews & mutual aid partners are continuing restoration efforts for 65,000 customers still without power.— OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) July 11, 2021
Here is an example of a downed power line. Please remember that if you encounter a downed line DO NOT approach it. Always treat a downed line as if it is energized. pic.twitter.com/oHPAoVoUEO
The City of Omaha's six debris drop-off sites will remain open through Wednesday, Mayor Jean Stothert's office said Sunday morning.
Those sites, open from dawn to dusk, are located at: Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area; Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road; Towl Park near 90th Street and West Center Road; the parking lot at 156th and F Streets; Levi Carter Park at the concrete boat ramp; and Al Veys field at 6506 S. 60th St.
The sites are for storm-damaged tree limbs and debris only.
Check back with Omaha.com for updates on the storm's aftermath.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports