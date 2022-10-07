Finalists for Inspire: Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards announced

Inspiring leaders step up in challenging times, and there’s been no shortage of challenges or inspiration in the last year.
That’s why we’re so excited for the inaugural Inspire: Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards, where we’ll honor a group of strong nominees for their ingenuity, perseverance and leadership.
After reviewing nearly 400 nominations submitted by the public, the 13-member panel of the Inspire Advisory Board had the difficult task of narrowing them down to the top five candidates and winners in each category. There were countless deserving nominees, but there can be only one winner, so please be sure to nominate these women and others who were not nominated next year.
I'm very proud to announce the 2022 Inspire Award finalists:
Community Volunteer Award presented by United Way of the Midlands
Pastor Portia A. Cavitt, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church
Dr. Anne Hubbard, Claire M. Hubbard Foundation
Holly Fenn, Fusion Medical Staffing
Karine Sokpoh, 402Legal
Shannon Lang, Junior League of Omaha
Visionary Award presented by NFM
Julie Kalkowski, Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University
Ashley Kuhn, Blair Freeman Group
Wendy Goldberg, Tri-Faith Initiative
Beth Morrissette, Parlay Consulting Firm
Joni Wheeler, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
Excellence in Public Service Award presented by Project Harmony
Ann Lawless, Completely KIDS
Cheri Mastny, Dreamweaver Foundation
Hannah Vlach, Restoring Dignity
Gina Tomes, Bethlehem House
Robin Richards, Board of Education Ralston Public Schools
Young Leaders Award presented by Creighton University Heider College of Business
Brea Stenger, Lutz
Emma Foland, Leo Club
Alajia McKizia, Freelance Artist and Curator
Haile McAnally, MSForward
Melissa Schroeder, Community Volunteer
Excellence in Education Award Primrose Schools
Dr. Maryanne Stevens, College of Saint Mary
Abby Fehr, Rose Hill Elementary
Dr. Mary Hawkins, Bellevue University
Demetria Ballard, McMillan Middle School
Dr. Beth Merkel, College of Saint Mary
Inspire Scholarship ($5,000) presented by North End Teleservices
Cali Wisdom, Millard North High School
Eliana (Ellie) Siebe-Walles, Scouts BSA Troop 1885, Eagle Scout
Rebecca Wright, Scouts BSA Troop 1885, Eagle Scout
Vanessa Cruz, student, College of Saint Mary
Valentina Arriola, Little Sister in the BBBSM program
Excellence in Business Award (100+ employees) presented by OBI
Carmen Tapio, North End Teleservices
Cristina Castro-Matukewicz, Wells Fargo
Danielle Carlson, Boyd Jones
Sara Spanjer, Fusion Medical
Tricia Montague, Deloitte
Excellence in Healthcare Award presented by Ovation Heartwood Preserve
Lulu Rangel, Completely Kids
Dr. Kristine McVea, OneWorld Community Health Center
Laurie Baedke, Creighton University
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, Creighton University School of Medicine
Dr. Sara Bares, UNMC
Excellence in Business (Less than 100 employees) presented by LinkedIn
Kim Whittaker, FNTS
Kelly Mann, Auditminer
Katie Bruno, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners
Nicole M. Bianchi, Bravium
Tricia Riggins, RG & Associates
2022 Inspire Woman of the Year presented by Woods Aitken
Dr. Anne Hubbard, Claire M. Hubbard Foundation
Carmen Tapio, NorthEnd Teleservices
Lulu Rangel, Completely Kids
Julie Kalkowski, Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University
Dr. Maryanne Stevens, College of Saint Mary
The 2022 Inspire: Celebrating Women’s Achievement Awards winners will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, at a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CHI Health Center Omaha. Presenting sponsors of the Inspire event are Union Bank & Trust, Arête Medspa and the Omaha World-Herald.
To purchase tickets or a table to Inspire, visit go.omaha.com/inspire. For more information about participating in this event, contact Tam Webb at 402-444-3125 or tam.webb@owh.com.