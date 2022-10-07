Finalists for Inspire: Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards announced

Inspiring leaders step up in challenging times, and there’s been no shortage of challenges or inspiration in the last year.

That’s why we’re so excited for the inaugural Inspire: Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards, where we’ll honor a group of strong nominees for their ingenuity, perseverance and leadership.

After reviewing nearly 400 nominations submitted by the public, the 13-member panel of the Inspire Advisory Board had the difficult task of narrowing them down to the top five candidates and winners in each category. There were countless deserving nominees, but there can be only one winner, so please be sure to nominate these women and others who were not nominated next year.

I'm very proud to announce the 2022 Inspire Award finalists:

Community Volunteer Award presented by United Way of the Midlands

Pastor Portia A. Cavitt, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church

Dr. Anne Hubbard, Claire M. Hubbard Foundation

Holly Fenn, Fusion Medical Staffing

Karine Sokpoh, 402Legal

Shannon Lang, Junior League of Omaha

Visionary Award presented by NFM

Julie Kalkowski, Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University

Ashley Kuhn, Blair Freeman Group

Wendy Goldberg, Tri-Faith Initiative

Beth Morrissette, Parlay Consulting Firm

Joni Wheeler, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Excellence in Public Service Award presented by Project Harmony

Ann Lawless, Completely KIDS

Cheri Mastny, Dreamweaver Foundation

Hannah Vlach, Restoring Dignity

Gina Tomes, Bethlehem House

Robin Richards, Board of Education Ralston Public Schools

Young Leaders Award presented by Creighton University Heider College of Business

Brea Stenger, Lutz

Emma Foland, Leo Club

Alajia McKizia, Freelance Artist and Curator

Haile McAnally, MSForward

Melissa Schroeder, Community Volunteer

Excellence in Education Award Primrose Schools

Dr. Maryanne Stevens, College of Saint Mary

Abby Fehr, Rose Hill Elementary

Dr. Mary Hawkins, Bellevue University

Demetria Ballard, McMillan Middle School

Dr. Beth Merkel, College of Saint Mary

Inspire Scholarship ($5,000) presented by North End Teleservices

Cali Wisdom, Millard North High School

Eliana (Ellie) Siebe-Walles, Scouts BSA Troop 1885, Eagle Scout

Rebecca Wright, Scouts BSA Troop 1885, Eagle Scout

Vanessa Cruz, student, College of Saint Mary

Valentina Arriola, Little Sister in the BBBSM program

Excellence in Business Award (100+ employees) presented by OBI

Carmen Tapio, North End Teleservices

Cristina Castro-Matukewicz, Wells Fargo

Danielle Carlson, Boyd Jones

Sara Spanjer, Fusion Medical

Tricia Montague, Deloitte

Excellence in Healthcare Award presented by Ovation Heartwood Preserve

Lulu Rangel, Completely Kids

Dr. Kristine McVea, OneWorld Community Health Center

Laurie Baedke, Creighton University

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, Creighton University School of Medicine

Dr. Sara Bares, UNMC

Excellence in Business (Less than 100 employees) presented by LinkedIn

Kim Whittaker, FNTS

Kelly Mann, Auditminer

Katie Bruno, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners

Nicole M. Bianchi, Bravium

Tricia Riggins, RG & Associates

2022 Inspire Woman of the Year presented by Woods Aitken

Dr. Anne Hubbard, Claire M. Hubbard Foundation

Carmen Tapio, NorthEnd Teleservices

Lulu Rangel, Completely Kids

Julie Kalkowski, Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University

Dr. Maryanne Stevens, College of Saint Mary

The 2022 Inspire: Celebrating Women’s Achievement Awards winners will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, at a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CHI Health Center Omaha. Presenting sponsors of the Inspire event are Union Bank & Trust, Arête Medspa and the Omaha World-Herald.

To purchase tickets or a table to Inspire, visit go.omaha.com/inspire. For more information about participating in this event, contact Tam Webb at 402-444-3125 or tam.webb@owh.com.