Find out what could be in store as Omaha reimagines its public libraries

Razing the downtown library, which is bounded by 14th, 15th, Douglas and Farnam Streets, would free up the plot of city-owned land at the west end of the Gene Leahy Mall, which is being revitalized as part of Omaha’s massive $400 million overhaul of the downtown and riverfront parks. The mall is expected to open to the public next Memorial Day.

A second plot of vacant land east of the library, between 13th and 14th Streets, is also up for grabs. It is currently being used as a construction staging area for the overhaul of the mall.

Together, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said, those two locations are “prime sites for redevelopment.” They sit in the heart of the downtown area and are across the street from the mall, which is expected to bustle with life once the park reopens.

The downtown library site’s proximity to the mall has caught the eye of developers, some of whom already have approached the city with plans. Stothert didn’t have additional details to share about what developments may come, but she said she envisions two different developments on those sites that complement each another.