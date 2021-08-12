Find out where COVID cases are highest in Douglas County

Some of the highest numbers of new COVID infections in Douglas County have been in suburban school districts that do not plan to require masks in schools when students come back next week, according to the most recent weekly case map.

The map showed 36 cases were reported July 31 to August 7 in the 68007 ZIP code, which is mostly in the Bennington School District. Another 38 cases in 68022, which is mostly in the Elkhorn School District. One week earlier, 63 cases were reported in that area, likely affected by an outbreak of at least 47 cases related to a summer care program at an Elkhorn elementary school.

Like the Millard Public Schools, Bennington and Elkhorn are among several Omaha districts that have decided to make masks optional when school opens. The Omaha Public Schools board voted Monday to require all people to wear masks indoors at school.

Three other ZIP codes had 30 or more cases reported during the first week of August. Those were 68116, which straddles the Omaha, Elkhorn and Bennington school districts, and 68104 and 68111 in the eastern half of OPS.