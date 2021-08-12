Find out where COVID cases are highest in Douglas County

Some of the highest numbers of new COVID infections in Douglas County have been in suburban school districts that do not plan to require masks in schools when students come back next week, according to the most recent weekly case map.
The map showed 36 cases were reported July 31 to August 7 in the 68007 ZIP code, which is mostly in the Bennington School District. Another 38 cases in 68022, which is mostly in the Elkhorn School District. One week earlier, 63 cases were reported in that area, likely affected by an outbreak of at least 47 cases related to a summer care program at an Elkhorn elementary school.
Like the Millard Public Schools, Bennington and Elkhorn are among several Omaha districts that have decided to make masks optional when school opens. The Omaha Public Schools board voted Monday to require all people to wear masks indoors at school.
Three other ZIP codes had 30 or more cases reported during the first week of August. Those were 68116, which straddles the Omaha, Elkhorn and Bennington school districts, and 68104 and 68111 in the eastern half of OPS.
That reflects a trend of increasing cases over the past three weeks, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse told the County Board Tuesday. She called attention to the map as part of her weekly COVID update. Cases have been going up statewide in Nebraska.
Huse noted that the Elkhorn and Bennington areas also have some of the highest vaccination rates in Douglas County, and said the relatively high number of cases there might have to do with how many people, and specifically children, live there. The county’s data does not break down cases per capita or by age at the ZIP code level.
Huse also noted the Elkhorn summer school outbreak.
She reiterated her recommendation that local schools follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, which calls for universal masking for all teachers staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said that Nebraska schools should not require masks.
In Bennington, Superintendent Terry Haack said the district’s school board had voted to approve a policy that includes recommending masking for pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. He noted that it’s one of multiple layers recommended for COVID prevention in schools.
The Bennington district’s measures include social distancing and a cleaning regimen.
“We’re working with county health officials to get as much of the protocols in place as we can,” Haack said.
He said the current case counts won’t affect policy, but said district leaders are closely monitoring the COVID situation.
Elkhorn Public Schools’ protocols say masks are strongly recommended but optional for students and staff. They include seating students and staff at least three feet apart when possible.
“Regarding the current case counts, EPS continues to monitor community transmission rates and will adjust protocols as deemed necessary,” Elkhorn schools spokeswoman Kara Perchal said by email.
County Board Members Maureen Boyle and Jim Cavanaugh expressed concern about the case numbers at Tuesday’s meeting, especially given the fact that children under 12 can’t yet be vaccinated against COVID.
Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, noted that the county’s map didn’t include per capita rates, “so it’s a little difficult to compare apples to apples.”
But he said the relatively higher case numbers themselves reflect risk. Schools will be “a major engine of transmission of Delta variant” here as they were in the United Kingdom, he said.
“If I were a school administrator, or teacher, or parent for that matter, that would make me concerned about going back to school without a full complement of layered non-pharmaceutical interventions that we know reduce transmission in schools and communities,” Lawler said. “So these communities are going to be at higher risk.”
