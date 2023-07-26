A skating ribbon, an urban beach and an interactive playground with climbing towers and a zipline are just about ready for visitors at Omaha's riverfront.

Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are scheduled to reopen Aug. 18, completing an extensive overhaul of Omaha’s downtown riverfront that began in 2019.

The Gene Leahy Mall, which reopened in July of 2022, is the third park that falls under the riverfront umbrella. While the Gene Leahy Mall is about 14 acres, Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park will add a combined 58 acres of park space on the other side of Eighth Street.

Lewis & Clark Landing also leads right up to the Kiewit Luminarium, which opened in April as the fourth piece of the $400 million public-private riverfront project.

The project is wrapping up ahead of schedule, as Heartland of America Park wasn’t originally scheduled to reopen until 2024, according to Katie Bassett, the vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority. MECA manages the parks.

Bassett said MECA is excited to welcome the public into the reimagined parks, which feature a skate ribbon, a pier overlooking the river, an urban beach and a large playground. The park is about 95% ready and on track to be finished in time for opening day, Bassett said.

"Here at the end of summer, (there's) still enough time for everyone to enjoy the park spaces before it gets cold out,” Bassett said.

During a media tour on Wednesday, workers were putting in plants and working on the park’s play area. Most of the park looked just about ready for visitors with walkways, signage and lighting installed throughout.

One of Heartland of America Park's new features is a skate ribbon that is about the length of a football field. The space will be open for rollerblading in the warmer months and will be converted into an ice skating rink in the winter.

“It’s not just your traditional circular skate rink,” Basset said. “It has some unique shapes and pathways.”

A lakeside amphitheater and a variety of seating and shade structures have been installed at Heartland of America Park. While the park's lake was reduced by one-third of its size to allow for more features in the surrounding area, the existing fountain remains in place with some upgrades like LED lights, according to Bassett.

While most of the park sits behind the river’s flood wall and the train tracks that run along the river, the new Farnam Pier stretches over the river’s shore and offers clear views of the river.

The parks also feature spaces for events and a large lawn. On the west end of Heartland of America Park are the Farnam Street Promenade, which connects from Eighth Street into the park and is designed to be used for festivals, and the Eighth Street Plaza, which serves as an entrance to the park and another place for events.

Maha announced earlier this summer that the festival will move to the riverfront beginning in 2024.

While the parks have been fully overhauled, one of the features that has stayed is the existing pedestrian bridge that leads from Heartland of America Park to Lewis & Clark Landing.

“This is kind of our nod to the past,” Bassett said.

An expansive playground at Lewis & Clark Landing that's about four times larger than Gene Leahy Mall's has taken shape. The playground includes a zipline, climbing walls and large structures that children can climb up the center of and then go slide down from. There are also large slides and interactive areas with water and sand.

The playground is designed to offer something for kids of all ages and “adventure levels,” Bassett said.

“It's creating a space for kids to explore," she said. "To go outside of their normal comfort zone but in a safe area.”

While it’s not directly on the river shore, there is also an urban beach near the Kiewit Luminarium that features sand and shade structures.

Other interactive areas of the park include volleyball courts and a bocce area.

MECA plans to have a variety of programming during the parks’ opening weekend, Bassett said.

“I think this is truly an iconic park for Omaha and something that people will immediately start to make memories at,” she said.

