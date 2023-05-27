Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An Omaha home was destroyed in an accidental fire Saturday afternoon.

The Omaha Fire Department reported that crews were called to 15332 Monroe St. at 2:57 p.m. for a working house fire. Fire crews reported heavy smoke and flames on arrival. The homeowner was at home when the fire started and was able to evacuate before crews’ arrival.

A release from the Fire Department stated that the fire began after a weed-burning torch was used on the property and then stored too closely to combustibles in the home’s garage.

The home is a total loss and damage is estimated at $187,100, the release said.

