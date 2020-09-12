Fire causes $425,000 in damage to Omaha home

A fire was reported at a single-story Omaha home on Saturday morning, causing an estimated $425,000 in damage.
The family inside was able to get out of the home near 96th and Harney Streets, and no injuries were reported, according to the Omaha Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 10 a.m. The home, valued at $638,900, sustained $350,000 in damage and $75,000 in loss of property.
Several people were removing furniture from the Regency neighborhood home Saturday. Smoke damage could be seen on the exterior, and holes had been cut into the roof by firefighters.
Crews saw smoke billowing from the rear of the home upon arrival and began fighting the fire, which was deemed to be caused by an accidental electrical incident.
Fire crews reported the blaze under control at 10:12 a.m.
World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
