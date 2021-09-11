Fire causes $65,000 in damages, death of pet at west Omaha home

An animal died in an early morning fire Saturday in west Omaha.
The fire at a home in the 14000 block of Krug Circle led to $65,000 in damages and was caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials, according to a report from the Omaha Fire Department.
All residents of the home and two pets evacuated before firefighters arrived, the fire department said, but one pet was found dead in the home. Additional details were not immediately available.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Luna Stephens
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today