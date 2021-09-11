 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire causes $65,000 in damages, death of pet at west Omaha home
0 comments

Fire causes $65,000 in damages, death of pet at west Omaha home

An animal died in an early morning fire Saturday in west Omaha.

The fire at a home in the 14000 block of Krug Circle led to $65,000 in damages and was caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials, according to a report from the Omaha Fire Department.

All residents of the home and two pets evacuated before firefighters arrived, the fire department said, but one pet was found dead in the home. Additional details were not immediately available.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's so hard": Biden honors victims of 9/11 attacks

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert