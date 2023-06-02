An electrical fire at a Lozier manufacturing facility in northeast Omaha early Friday caused employees to briefly evacuate the building.

Shortly after 4:40 a.m., the Omaha Fire Department went to a fire at Lozier’s north plant, 6316 John J. Pershing Drive. Firefighters saw smoke upon arriving at the scene and saw the fire when they entered the facility. A working fire was declared at 4:59 a.m. and brought under control at 5:10 a.m.

The Fire Department determined the fire was an accident. All employees had exited the building, and no injuries were reported.

A Lozier spokeswoman said the fire started at one of the company’s paint lines, and the plant’s operations have resumed.

Lozier manufactures fixtures for retail stores.

The Fire Department estimated the north plant, valued at nearly $3.9 million, had about $20,000 in structural damage. About $50,000 worth of contents was lost.

