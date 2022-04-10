 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire causes extensive damage to southwest Omaha home

  Updated
A fire late Saturday in a southwest Omaha home caused significant damage to the residence and prompted the lone occupant to find alternative housing.

The fire near 162nd and L Streets was reported just before 9 p.m. and took about 30 minutes to get under control, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. No injuries were reported and a cat was rescued, he said. 

The fire spread to the attic of the home, causing some difficulty for firefighters. Utilities to the home were shut off. 

There was an estimated $230,600 damage to the two-story, four-bedroom home that is valued at $461,200, the spokesman said. He estimated another $100,000 damage to contents of the home. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

