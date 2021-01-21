Fire causes heavy damage to Village Inn restaurant in northwest Omaha

A fire early Thursday caused nearly $300,000 in damage to a Village Inn restaurant in northwest Omaha.
The restaurant, at 3839 N. 138th St. in Eagle Run Plaza, will be closed for business until repairs are completed, Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. The fire was reported about 3:15 a.m. by an Omaha police officer on patrol. The restaurant normally closes at 8 p.m.
Firefighters forced entry into the building and found smoke throughout the dining area. Crews came upon a fire in the kitchen and extinguished it.
The building, valued at $465,000, sustained an estimated $90,000 in damage and the contents, valued at $350,000, sustained an additional $200,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
