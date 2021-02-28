Fire causes major damage to home in northwest Omaha

A house sustained major damage when a fire broke out early Saturday in northwest Omaha.

Fire crews responded to a split-entry, residential house near 156th and Blondo Streets about 5:15 a.m. Firefighters reported large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the house on approach.

The occupants evacuated without any injuries before fire crews arrived. A family cat, however, died during the fire.

A spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said the fire caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the $214,000 home. An estimated $55,000 of contents in the home were destroyed as well.

Utilities to the home were disconnected, forcing the occupants to find alternative housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

